Afghan president prepares to join forces with Biden over UN Taliban gains
Biden President Ashraf Ghani will meet with his Afghan counterpart tomorrow at the White House with orders to provide billions of dollars in humanitarian aid and security aid. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)
U.S. and NATO troops have pledged to withdraw from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, but it is a precarious time for the country; Taliban fighters are constantly taking over areas of some northern provinces – including the Tajik border crossing. Warning: There are disturbing images in this report. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .
