Connect with us

Uncategorized

Hear Mike Pence make an effort to make sure the election is “not American”

Published

12 seconds ago

on

By

 



Former Vice President Mike Pence has scolded former President Donald Trump in a lawsuit over the annulment of the results of the 2020 presidential election. Pence said he will “always be proud” of the role he played in confirming the election results on Jan. 6 after the deadly incident of Trump supporters in the U.S. Capitol. CNN’s Whitney Wild has complained. #CNN # News.

source

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: