Britney Spears attacks an “abusive” conservationist





Britney Spears said she had been traumatized and humiliated for 13 years with a "abusive" deal that gave her father control over her career, legacy and personal life.

The star, in a fierce attack on the contested conservatory, told a Los Angeles court: "I want my life back." Dad said he was sorry to see her suffer. Fans and other stars, including ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake and actor Rose McGowan, have come out in his favor. Warning: This report contains flash photos.



