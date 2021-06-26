Stabbing victim on mission to end violence in London





The news of a knife attack is now well known. We rarely hear what happens to those who are lucky enough to survive later. Rico Finlayson, a 20-year-old man, came out in the afternoon when he was set by a group of men carrying knives. One of the attackers told him that he was not the man they had targeted, but they tried to kill him anyway. (Click Channel 4 News to subscribe to more videos.

Now, Rico and his father, Justin, are working to keep young people away from violence. Jackie Long went to meet the two of us for the final part of our “Lost Childhood” series, exploring how to care for our most vulnerable young people. .



