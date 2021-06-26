Russia’s Euro 2020 Covid dilemma – BBC News





Russian authorities have begun sounding the alarm as a result of a new wave of coronavirus that is now spreading in the country, causing a record number of deaths in recent days. Several regional restrictions have begun to be introduced, including in Moscow, where many workers are forced to be vaccinated and restaurants will soon be open only to people who can prove they are Covid-free. Meanwhile, St. Petersburg is taking on football fans by 2020 and is reluctant to take drastic measures, even though city hospitals are filling up with Covid patients.

