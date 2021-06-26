Towson University: Baltimore earthquake ‘rare,’ says TU . faculty member





David Vanko, dean of the Fisher School of Science and Mathematics, explains why earthquakes are not common in the area

At about 3:40 p.m. on Friday, June 25, many in the greater Baltimore area began asking themselves the same questions: What is that loud noise? Why did my house just shake?

The culprit, according to the US Geological Survey, was a 2.6-magnitude earthquake that originated just west of Baltimore near Woodlawn, in Baltimore County, at a depth of about 2.5 kilometers.

It’s unusual for this part of the country to experience earthquakes, says David Vanko, dean of the Fisher College of Science and Mathematics. That’s because Maryland is far from any boundary between tectonic plates.

“Earthquakes are a tectonic phenomenon,” he says. “They tell you where the Earth’s crust is under stress due to the interaction of tectonic plates.” “So it’s very rare to feel an earthquake here.”

The Department of Physics, Astronomy, and Earth Sciences at Towson University offers programs in geology, including a major and a minor. Vanko himself has an academic background in geology.

Maryland and the entire east coast of the United States lie firmly within the North American Plate. Earthquakes can occur within tectonic plates, but they are not as common as earthquakes that occur along tectonic plate boundaries, Vanco says.

These earthquakes within the plates paint a picture of the Earth’s deep geological past. When that happens, Vanko says, it’s a reminder of where the ancient paintings were, hundreds of millions of years ago.

The Appalachian Mountains represent an ancient plate boundary. 300 million years ago, there were very active faults in what became this region,” says Funko. But now, these thoseroxes are very old and so, kind of ‘relaxing’, if you want to think of it that way, it’s just sometimes little squeaks and bumps.”

Vanko says he doesn’t expect much damage from such a small earthquake. At most, he would expect to see a chimney crack or two, because they “stand tall and shake.”

Members of the media looking to speak with Towson University faculty experts should contact Matt Palmer, Director of Media Relations and News, at [email protected]

This press release was produced by Towson University. The opinions expressed here are those of the author.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Sources