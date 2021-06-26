The new human species found in China could be our “closest evolutionary relative” – BBC News





A remarkable scientific discovery has been made in China. Researchers say they have found the skull of what they believe to be a new human species, which may be the closest to our evolution. If confirmed, 'Dragon Man', as they call it, would replace the Neanderthals as our sister species. Clive Myrie presents BBC News by science reporter Ten at Pallab Ghosh.

