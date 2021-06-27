“Chicharito” Hernández Prepares to Silence Earthquakes Fans at Cali Clásico





Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández hit double digits in his first 10 games of the 2021 Football League regular season. The Mexican international scored a double this year in the 3-1 LA Galaxy win over the San Jose Earthquakes in the full return of fans to PayPal Park.

Galaxy added six points in two road wins this week

The Galaxy had the momentum in their favour, and Chicharito scored the opener in the 11th minute of the match after a superb cross from the right by Samuel Grander. The 33-year-old made an impressive run into the six-yard area to defeat the Earthquake defenders and score his ninth number of the campaign.

Chicharito scored 2-0 in the 50th minute after Kevin Cabral crossed from the left and scored his 10th goal of the season. After 20 minutes, Earthquakes’ Florian Jungwirth scored an own goal to make it 3-0 and youngster Cady Coyle scored for the home team in the 82nd minute to make it 3-1.

“Today [Saturday] You can see the good relationship I have with Cabral and Grander, because they both helped me and could score goals too. They are still adapting to the culture in the United States and the level at MLS. They’re doing really well, they’ve put in a very good game, but not just the whole team on the road. “We will enjoy this win, but now we have to rest and think about the next game on Sunday against Sporting KC,” Hernandez said during the post-match press conference.

“This group showed resilience after playing three matches in one week. In this game we showed emotional intelligence, especially me, because I scored two goals and then kept our position on the field and showed emotional balance and possession with the early progress we got at the start of each half.”

The LA Galaxy has won nine points on the road this season and is currently third in the Western Conference with 21 points. The team with the most league titles (five) will return home to face Sporting Kansas City on July 4 at Dignity Health Sports Park.

