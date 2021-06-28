BREAKING NEWS: India administers 32,36,63,297 doses of Covid-19 vaccines





June 28, 2021, 09:42AM EDT

India administers 32,36,63,297 doses of Covid-19 vaccines

India administers 32,36,63,297 doses of Covid-19 vaccines and outperforms the USA: Ministry of Health.

June 28, 2021, 09:27AM EDT

6 dead, 13 wounded in terrorist attack in central Mali

Media reported that six people were killed and 13 injured as a result of a terrorist attack in central Mali.

June 28, 2021, 09:18AM EDT

India reports 46,148 new cases of Covid-19, 979 deaths

India on Monday reported 46,148 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, data from the Ministry of Health showed.

June 28, 2021, 09:14AM EDT

Sensex recorded a high of 53126, Nifty below 16000

Sensex hit a record high of 53,400, and below 16,000 in the opening session.

Jun 28, 2021 at 09:03am EST

8 more arrests in Mexico border city attacks that killed 19

Eight suspects have been arrested for their alleged involvement in armed attacks earlier this month that killed 19 people in the northern Mexican border city of Reynosa, nearly all of whom are innocent bystanders, officials said Sunday.

June 28, 2021 at 8:43 am Mecca time

Moradabad: Five people were killed when a bus collided with a pickup truck near Bakbara district منطقة

“The accident occurred on the highway linking Delhi to Prampur. Five people have been reported killed so far. The injured have been taken to hospital,” ANI news agency quoted Amit Anand as saying.

June 28, 2021 at 8:37 a.m. EDT

Chinese automaker Great Wall aims to sell 4 million cars in 2025

Chairman Wei Jianjun said Monday that China’s largest pickup truck maker Great Wall Motor is targeting sales of 4 million vehicles annually in 2025.

June 28, 2021 at 8:09 a.m. EDT

Mizoram reported 233 new Covid-19 cases

Mizoram reported 233 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total to 19,324 in the state. Active issues in 4370.

Jun 28, 2021 at 07:51 a.m. EDT

Two adults and a child were killed after a train collided with a vehicle in Chicago

Two adults and a child died after a Mitra train collided with their vehicle on Sunday in Chicago, officials said.

June 28, 2021 at 07:30 a.m. EST

A fire broke out in the emergency ward of AIIMS Delhi

A minor fire was reported in the warehouse of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi at around 5 am today. The fire has been brought under control. No injuries were reported in the accident: Delhi Fire Department, ANI news agency reported.

Jun 28, 2021 at 07:27 a.m. EDT

The wife of Jammu and Kashmir Police Chief Fayez Ahmed dies of her injuries

The wife of Jammu and Kashmir Police Officer Fayez Ahmed also succumbed to injuries in a hospital after being shot by terrorists inside their home in Awantipura, Pulwama: Kashmir Police.

Jun 28, 2021 at 6:57am EST

4.6 magnitude earthquake hits Leh

4.6 magnitude earthquake hits Leh in Ladakh: National Center of Seismology, reports ANI news agency.

June 28, 2021 6:50 AM Jerusalem time

Australia’s Covid-19 response team holds urgent meeting amid outbreak

Australia’s Covid-19 Response Committee is due to hold an emergency meeting on Monday as the outbreak of the highly contagious variable delta across the country led to the closure of Sydney and renewed restrictions elsewhere.

June 28, 2021, 06:35 AM IS

Reports about the missing artifacts of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose are incorrect: Center

On Sunday, the Ministry of Culture clarified that the news appearing in the media about the missing artifacts of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose is totally untrue.

June 28, 2021, 06:10 AM IS

Mainland China reported 21 new Covid-19 cases compared to 14 the day before

The National Health Authority said on Monday that mainland China reported 21 new cases of Covid-19 on June 27, up from 14 the day before.

Jun 28, 2021 at 05:40 a.m.

The Pentagon said the United States is striking Iranian-backed militias with air strikesضرب

US forces have carried out airstrikes against Iran-backed militia groups blamed for drone attacks on US personnel and facilities in Iraq, according to the Defense Department.

Jun 28, 2021 at 05:18 am

Brazil records 33,704 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total to 18.42 million

Brazil’s Ministry of Health said on Sunday that the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Brazil rose by 33,704 to 184,20598 in the past 24 hours.

