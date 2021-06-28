A Mexican rescue team arrives in Miami to aid efforts in the collapsed apartment





A Mexican rescue team has arrived at the collapsed Champlain Towers in Surfside, Miami, to help rescue and retrieve the bodies trapped under the rubble of a 12-story apartment building that collapsed in the early hours of Thursday.

Authorities continue to make efforts to count the total number of people who were in the building that collapsed, however, there is still no clear number. It is known that the death toll has already risen to 9, while there are 159 others whose relatives were unable to locate them.

Miami Mayor Charles Burkett confirmed the arrival of Mexican rescuers, though he did not say how many people make up the group.

Yesterday, the Minister of Foreign Relations, Marcelo Ebrard, expressed through his Twitter account, that “Mexico offers its solidarity and support in everything necessary for the work of the rescue teams.” In addition, he sends his “deepest condolences to all those affected by the landslide in Surfside, Florida.”

The Mexican rescue team is known as Los Topos, and the name has a reason: They are the people who know how to find life amid death.

The group was formed with volunteers who came to help spontaneously on September 19, 1985 after the devastating Mexico City earthquake. After the rescue work, the group devoted itself to social organizing, demolishing and rebuilding homes until 1986, El Salvador was also hit by an earthquake…and Los Tobos began their international career.

The group carried out rescue missions in different regions of the world. They helped during the 1995 Kobe earthquake in Japan, the landslide in Cairo, Egypt, in 1996, the Columbia earthquake in 1999, and the Fukushima earthquake in 2011.

In Miami, although 4 days have passed since the collapse, there are still chances of finding people alive under the rubble, according to experts. The rescue effort, however, was slow, so US President Joe Biden declared a state of emergency in Florida, allocating more resources from the federal government to complement local efforts.

The White House announced that “the President’s action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate all disaster relief efforts.”

The Mexican Ministry of Foreign Relations (SRE) indicated that so far there are no citizens among the victims of the collapse. However, there are 18 Latin American nationals, from Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay. In addition, there are also victims of the Jewish community in Florida.

Authorities have not offered any possible explanation for the collapse that surprised residents of the South Champlain Towers. The residential complex includes more than 130 homes, 80 of which are inhabited.

