The Olympic torch relay ruled out restoring the Fukushima regions due to the organizers’ refusal





The area that was part of the original torch relay route proposed by Futaba City, Fukushima Prefecture, but was later excluded, was seen in the city on May 25, 2021. The city has requested a route where the torchbearer comes from running. The route shown in the photo, before returning to JR Futaba Station. The clock of the Japan Agricultural Cooperative Building is still turned off at approximately 2:46 p.m. – the time of the earthquake. (Mainichi / Daisuke Wada)

TOKYO – The Tokyo Organizing Committee has rejected the original Tokyo Olympic torch relay proposed by the city of Futaba in Fukushima Prefecture, which included areas still recovering from damage from the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake, tsunami and subsequent nuclear disaster The Mainichi Shimbun probe has been found .

The relay kicked off in Fukushima Prefecture in March. While the Japanese government and the Tokyo Organizing Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games considered the Games the “Olympics of Recovery”, the city of Futaba, which suffered extensive damage from the 2011 disasters, was unable to fulfill its desire to attract public attention. municipality as is.

The original route proposed by Futaba was rejected by organizers on the grounds that evacuation orders issued following the 2011 Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant accident had not yet been lifted, among other reasons, according to inquiries to the Fukushima prefectural government and other sources.

Instead, the city’s torch relay on March 25 followed a route that included the plaza in front of JR Futaba Station, which has undergone reconstruction work as part of the recovery effort. Townspeople questioned the choice of route, with comments such as “The updated route makes it seem as if the entire town has recovered.”

The Tokyo metropolitan government and the Japan Olympic Committee expressed their intent to bid to host the 2020 Olympics just four months after the Great East Japan Earthquake in March 2011. The then Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, also promoted the “Olympics of Recovery” during the 2013 IOC general meeting, Which decided the host city for the games. After these events, it was decided in July 2018 to start the torch relay in Fukushima Prefecture.

Of the 12 municipalities that were subject to evacuation orders following the nuclear disaster, Futaba is the only municipality in the prefecture to which residents have not been able to return. The town’s board of education said it has proposed a route covering about 600 metres, where torchbearers will first leave JR Futaba station – which has been renovated as a symbol of the city’s recovery and the surrounding area was exempted from evacuation orders in March 2020 – and continue along the city’s surrounded road The affected shops, shrines and commercial facilities to show that the area is still in the middle of an ongoing recovery, before returning to the station yard.

This part of the city road, which extends for about 160 metres, is still subject to an evacuation order, but has been designated by the national government as an area that can be entered freely during the day, due to plans to lift the evacuation order. and the return of the population in the spring of 2022. A commission of inquiry of experts issued a report stating that “radiation levels have been sufficiently reduced,” and that a portion of the road originally planned for its inclusion in the relay has undergone decontamination.

The Tokyo Olympic torch relay will be held in front of JR Futaba Station in the town of Futaba, Fukushima Prefecture, on March 25, 2021. (Mainichi / Naoaki Hasegawa)

In January 2020, the city of Futaba submitted its proposal for the torch relay route to the Olympic and Paralympic Promotion Office of the Fukushima Prefectural Government. The office served as the administrative branch of the Prefectural Executive Committee headed by Fukushima Governor Masao Ushibori, who was responsible for discussing the course of succession in the prefecture. The original proposal was then approved by the Administrative Office.

However, when the prefectural Olympic and Paralympic Promotion Office discussed the course with the Tokyo Organizing Committee, which had the final say on the track, the latter refused to accept the course. Officials said a prerequisite for an area to be included in the relay route is that evacuation orders be rescinded, according to the promotion office. The organizing committee also apparently expressed concern for the safety of onlookers at the township proposal, noting damaged roadside buildings.

Futaba Municipal Board of Education, which was responsible for setting up the track, commented, “We had no impression of danger. There were no buildings that seemed to collapse on the side of the road envisioned for the relay track.”

The high priest of the shrine along the originally proposed route commented, “The evacuees from the city met several times for anniversaries and other occasions, and there were no roadside accidents.”

The county government’s Olympic and Paralympic Promotion Office said it had “repeatedly negotiated with the organizing committee to somehow make the city’s chosen route a reality.” Regarding the organizing committee’s decision to reject the town’s proposal, the promotion office said: “It appears that they have not been able to decide on permissible radiation dose levels, measured in microsieverts. The areas where evacuation orders have been lifted may be places where they have been listed. The committee can justify whether it was asked for the basis of selection.”

Futaba Mayor Shiro Izawa expressed his disappointment, telling the Mainichi Shimbun newspaper, “We wanted people across Japan to see parts of the city that haven’t recovered yet, and let them know that Fukushima’s recovery is still a long way off.” Regarding the choice of the torch relay route, the mayor said, “I wonder if they could be more flexible in their thinking and the way things are developing. If something goes wrong, it becomes a question of who should be held accountable, so perhaps the organizing committee couldn’t say “Yes” to the chosen path to the city. The commission is very tense.

When the organizing committee was asked about the background of the events and the reasons for rejecting the proposed paths to the town, it replied in an email, “The current path was chosen after discussion with the Executive Committee.”

(Japanese original by Yoshikazu Takeuchi, Tokyo City News Department)

