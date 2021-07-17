Tokyo 2020 set up a booth to reflect the recovery from the Great East Japan Earthquake





Yasuyuki Kobayashi, an official with the Japan Reconstruction Agency, insisted that the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games would continue to play a role in helping Japan recover from the effects of the tsunami, earthquake and nuclear meltdown in Fukushima in March 2011.

“We believe that the idea of ​​the Olympic and Paralympic Games ‘reconstruction’ is a very important message that must be sent at this time,” Kobayashi said as Tokyo 2020 launched a special pavilion for the Recovery and Reconstruction Games at the main press center to provide more information.

“During the games, we use products from the affected areas.

The eaves of the gates at the entrance to the stadium are constructed of provincial timber.

“In the athletes’ village, we serve food from the affected areas and even victory bouquets use flowers from the areas.”

Of the 470,000 evacuees from the affected areas at the height of the disaster, only 40,000 were able to return, Kobayashi said.

The number of people living in emergency housing has fallen from 316,000 in 2012 to about 1,000 in the most recent review.

More than 20,000 people were killed in the Great East Japan Earthquake and subsequent tsunami in 2011 © Getty Images

Tokyo 2020 invited community leaders from the hardest-hit areas to tell their stories online at the kiosk.

Akiko Iwasaki of Hurikan in Iwate said the sport has played a major role in the region’s regeneration and culminated in a successful campaign to bring the 2019 Rugby World Cup to Kamaishi Recovery Memorial Stadium in the prefecture.

“Kamaichi is a city of rugby and so we wanted to hold the Rugby World Cup and create hope through sport, the dream came true in 2019,” Iwasaki said.

Uruguay beat Fiji in the group match that was held at the stadium.

The community also hosted the National Triathlon in 2016 after working together to clean up the beach.

British teacher Richard Halberstadt has lived in Ishinomaki, the Miyagi city closest to the epicenter, for 30 years.

Halberstadt is now director of the community and information center there.

“It contains a lot of sad data regarding the earthquake, with 4,000 people losing their lives here in Ishinomaki, the most of any city in the disaster,” Halberstadt said.

Uruguay beat Fiji in a Rugby World Cup match at the Kamaishi Recovery Memorial Stadium in 2019 © Getty Images

The waters of the tsunami at its height reached 21 meters in the city areas.

In March, a memorial park opened that locals hope will soak up the water in any future tidal wave.

Miyagi Prefecture will host soccer at the Games starting with the Women’s Group F match between China and Brazil on Wednesday (July 21).

Yoshiko Aoki, representative of Tomioka in Fukushima, spoke of her pride that the local high school graduates are set to participate in Tokyo 2020 in soccer and badminton.

“We had young people who didn’t give up and believed in tomorrow and also believed in their dream and made it come true,” Aoki said.

“We can see courage and hope in these young people and are able to believe in the future.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.insidethegames.biz/articles/1110289/recovery-and-reconstruction-booth The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos