Earthquake Information: Average Mag. 4.3 – 7.2 km northwest Sisak earthquake, Sisak Moslavina, Croatia, at July 24 3:43 pm (GMT +2)

Hajj (76.7 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Single side shaking / 5-10 sec: I was sitting on my couch my couch was shaking and it was very scary | 2 users found this interesting.

Jazzvinic / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Lateral Vibration / 5-10 sec: Vibration and tremor | 2 users found this interesting.

Donji Fukojevac / Weak shaking (MMI III) / 1-2 s: Short but strong, house shaking | 2 users found this interesting.

Majdan – Obilishevo, Srpska (108.2 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds: 6. sprat | One user found this interesting.

Soltanska ulica, Zagreb, Croatia 10000 (40.7 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: lying on a bed in a third-floor apartment. I felt 2-3 tremors. | One user found this interesting.

Sisak/Moderate shaking (MMI V): “Thunder,” then (horizontal?) The ground moves for 2-3 seconds. | One user found this interesting.

Velika Gorica / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Very short: Terzag | One user found this interesting.

Sisak / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds: shaking | One user found this interesting.

Sisak, Sisak Moslavina (5.7 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate shaking (MMI V) / Vertical and horizontal swing / 2-5 seconds (reported by our app) Sisak, Sisačko-Moslavačka (1.4 km ENE from the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate shaking (MMI V) / rumble, shaking / 5-10 seconds (reported by our app) Jankomir, Zagreb (45.2 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Imperceptible (reported by our app) Sisak and Sisak-Moslavina (8.4 km ESE from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Shake (MMI V) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 2-5 seconds (reported by our app)

near Karlovac (49.9 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 5-10 seconds

Kutina (38.6 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 2-5 seconds

Budaševo, City of Sisak, Sisak-Moslavina (12.5 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (lateral)

Mošćenica, Petrinja town, Sisak-Moslavina (7.9 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate shaking (MMI V) / rumble, shaking / 2-5 seconds (reported by our app) Varoška Rijeka, B&H Consortium (52.5 km SSW from epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / 2-5 s (reported by our app) Bjelovar (61.3 km NE from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rumble, shaking / 1-2 seconds (reported by our app) Lekenik, Lekenik Municipality, Sisačko-Moslavačka (4.3 km WNW from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rumbling, shaking / 2-5 seconds (reported by our app) Petrinja, Sisačko-Moslavačka (7 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Strong shaking (MMI VI) (reported by our app) Sisak, Sisak-Moslavina (7.8 km SE from the epicenter) [Map] / Strong shaking (MMI VI) (reported by our app) Petrinja, Sisak-Moslavina (7.2 km SSW from the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate shaking (MMI V) / 2-5 s (reported by our app) Lekenik, Lekenik Municipality, Sisak-Moslavina (4.2 km WNW from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rumble, shaking / 2-5 seconds (reported by our app) 29.1 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Imperceptible (reported by our app) Petringa (6.7 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate Vibration (MMI V) / Vertical and Horizontal Swing / 2-5 sec: I was outside. I felt a hard knock/bump under my feet and then shook. I saw the store, which I was in front of, trembling and windows shaking. (reported by our app)

Petringa / mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds

Petrinja / Moderate Shake (MMI V) / Shake and Roll / 5-10 seconds: Again, you have the wrong epicenter.

Šatornja (29.1 km SW of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 2-5 s (reported by our app)

Petringa / moderate vibration (MMI V) / horizontal swing (lateral) / 10-15 seconds

Sisak (4.4 miles east from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shake (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 seconds

Zagreb (42.8 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / I don’t feel (reported by our app)

sisak / mild vibration (MMI IV) / 5-10 seconds

Staro Pračno Sisak (4.2 miles ESE from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / shaking and rolling / 20-30 seconds (reported by our app) Velika Gorica (31.9 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / I don’t feel (reported by our app)

PETRINJA / Strong shaking (MMI VI) / Complex movement difficult to describe / 30-60 seconds

Kostajnica (36.4 km SSE for epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Sisak / Strong Vibration (MMI VI) / Vertical and horizontal swing / 5-10 seconds-10

Bosanska Krupa (69.2 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 2-5 seconds

Zaprešić / Not feel: Zapreši is nothing.

komarevo sisak / mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 10-15 seconds

Sisak / strong vibration (MMI VI) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds

Sisak (6 km ESE from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Rattle, shaking / 2-5 seconds (reported by our app)

Duchica (6.8 km northwest from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) oscillates / 5-10 seconds

Sisak West / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Single side vibration / 2-5 seconds

Sisak / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Vertical swing (up and down) / 5-10 seconds

Senja (25.5 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 2-5 seconds (reported by our app)

SISAK / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) oscillates / 2-5 seconds

Bihac (83 km SW of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds (reported by our app)

