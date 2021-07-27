Residents in Onandra, Farmborough Heights felt an earthquake | Eloara Mercury





The ground was shaking for Illawarra surrounding it on Monday night, and it wasn’t fireworks or someone having a hot reaction to the baked beans. The epicenter of a small earthquake was recorded just south of Picton, near the northern edge of Lake Nepean around 10:36 p.m. It was 2.8 degrees, at a depth of 10 kilometers, so far it has felt 423 reports as of 10:07 a.m. on Tuesday — with residents of Unanderra and Farmborough Heights indicating on social media that they also felt the ground move. Read more: Meet ‘the biggest idiot on lockdown’ Jonathan Bathgate, chief seismologist at Geoscience Australia, said our country typically records about 100 small tremors of about 3 magnitudes each year and “many others of magnitude 2”. “In this region in particular, it is not uncommon for earthquakes of this magnitude to occur,” he said, referring to the interior of the Illawarra. “Last year we scored three Power 2s in the 50km range from this and the year before something similar.” Dr Bathgate said the area has also had its share of bigger events with a magnitude 4.8 in 1999, another magnitude 5.5 earthquake in 1973, as well as an earthquake near Boral in 1961 with a magnitude of 5.8. Read more: After closing, new bar introduces appetizers and cocktails for Wollongong “We are on a tectonic plate that moves north by about seven centimeters every year and we collide with the tectonic plates in our north,” he said of the reasoning behind this. tremor. “The stresses from those collisions travel back into the plate interior, and those stresses build up across local fault lines. Then they release that pressure through — generally small earthquakes — on a regular basis.” Monday’s seismic activity follows two more earthquakes in the Southern Tablelands last week near Taralga (west of the Wombeyan Caves). A magnitude of 2.6 was felt last Tuesday night at a depth of 10 kilometers and another on Wednesday with a magnitude of 2.0 and a depth of 3 kilometers. We rely on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please sign up here. If you are already subscribed, thank you for your support.

