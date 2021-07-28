Güralp Systems Ltd Provides 190 Digital Accelerometers to the Canadian Government for a New National Earthquake Early Warning (EEW) Network | News





SIDNEY, B.C., Jul 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — The new network is designed to enhance early detection and warning in areas at risk of moderate to high earthquake risk and will be concentrated along British Columbia’s west coast, the Ottawa River Valley and the St. Lawrence Seaway.

The Güralp hardware to be installed is the Fortimus, a large-scale accelerometer with superior reaction force with an in-house digital instrument that provides advanced data networking capabilities particularly suited to EEW; Fortimus is able to stream multiple data feeds independently, prioritizing the highest data quality with the lowest latency; Many tools can be significantly updated using configuration files, which makes them particularly suitable for networked arrays over large distances; Fortimus’ low subjective noise means that the tool will provide NRCan with mission-critical data over a wide range of seismic shaking intensity. You can read more about EEW on the NRCan website: https://earthquakescanada.nrcan.gc.ca/eew-asp/system-en.php

An initial batch of Güralp Fortimus will be made available immediately with full order completion by the end of March 2022. The devices will be installed by NRCan in remote areas and in locations close to major urban s, by Güralp’s project partner, ESG Solutions Kingston, Ontario, Canada. ESG has many years of experience working in the seismology industry with Güralp instruments, which makes it the ideal partner for this project.

As part of the network design, live waveform data from the devices will be sent to two data centers, where data processing and alert communications will be managed. The stations will transmit data using multiple communication systems in order to increase the robustness of the system.

Neil Watkes, Commercial Director of Güralp Systems commented:

“With extensive experience in providing earthquake early warning, we understand the key performance features that these types of complex networks require. In addition to producing high-quality data, which is critical for effective early warning, Fortimus also offers industry-leading data transmission in real time. Low transmission, which is very important in scenarios where the communication networks themselves are at earthquake risk. We are pleased to see the use of Fortimus in another important EEW project like this one.”

Shan Jhamandas, Vice President of Sales and Product Management, Canadian Seismic Engineering Group commented:

“ESG is pleased to partner with Güralp on this important Canadian initiative that will save valuable time to take proactive action before large seismic waves caused by earthquakes affecting critical infrastructure in Canadian cities, and will help reduce injuries, deaths and property losses.”

