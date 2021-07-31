Earthquake Information: Average Mag. 4.4 – 24 km earthquake east of Dera Bugti, Balochistan, Pakistan, on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 11:32 pm (GMT +5)





An average earthquake of 4.4 magnitude, at a depth of 27 km

Jul 31 18:45 UTC: First to report: NCS in 13 minutes.

Updated Saturday, July 31, 2021, 18:51

4.4 magnitude earthquake hits Dera Bugti District, Dera Bugti District, Balochistan, Pakistan

Quake 4.4 Jul 31 11:32 PM (GMT +5)

Just 19 minutes ago, a 4.4 magnitude earthquake occurred near Dera Bugti, Dera Bugti District, Balochistan, Pakistan. The tremor was recorded late at night on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 11:32 p.m. local time, at a shallow depth of 27 kilometers below the surface. The event was presented by the Indian National Center for Seismology (NCS), the first monitoring agency Earthquakes in India. Our monitoring service identified a second report from the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) which also mentioned a 4.4-magnitude earthquake, and based on the initial seismic data, the earthquake should not have caused any significant damage, but it is likely to have been felt a lot. From people as light vibrations in the epicenter area. A weak tremor may have been felt in Dera Bugti (population 18,100) located 24 km from the epicenter, and includes other towns or cities close to the epicenter where they may have felt a very weak tremor Rogan (population 13,000) located 65 km away. from the epicenter. The epicenter, Kashmir (pop. 788,900) is 110 km. VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the magnitude and depth if these things change and follow up if other important news about the earthquake becomes available. If you are in the area, please send us your experience through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

If you were or are still in this area during the earthquake, help others send your feedback and give a quick report here.

Download the Volcanoes & Earthquakes app to get one of the fastest seismic alerts online: Android | earthquake data:

I felt this earthquake

I didn’t feel it

Date and time: July 31, 2021 18:32:35 UTC – local time at the epicenter: Saturday, July 31, 2021 11:32 PM (GMT +5) Size: 4.4 Depth: 27.0 km Latitude/Longitude Epicenter: 29.01 °N / 69.4°E (Dera Bugti, Balochistan, Pakistan) Nearest volcano: Tor Zawar (246 km/153 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 24 km (15 mi) east of Dera Bugti (population: 18100) -> See nearby earthquakes! 65 km (40 mi) west of Rojan (Rajanpur, Punjab) (population: 13,000) -> See nearby earthquakes! 67 km (41 mi) northwest of Kashmir (Sindh) (population: 33,700) -> See nearby earthquakes! 88 km (54 mi) northeast of Kandkot (Sindh) (population: 88,500) -> See nearby earthquakes! 91 km (57 mi) west of Rajanpur (Punjab) (population: 50,700) -> See nearby earthquakes! 99 km (62 mi) northwest of Oboro (Sindh) (population: 23,500) -> See nearby earthquakes! 110 km (68 mi) northwest of Rahim Yar Khan (Punjab) (Population: 788,900) -> See nearby earthquakes! 240 km (149 mi) WSW from Multan (Punjab) (population: 1,437,200) -> See nearby earthquakes! 266 km (165 mi) ESE of Quetta (Population: 733,700) -> See nearby earthquakes! 628 km (390 mi) southwest of Islamabad (Population: 601,6 00) -> See nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: Clear sky 32°C (90°F), Humidity: 50%, Wind: 4 m/s (8 knots) Primary data source: NCS (National Center for Seismology) Estimated outgoing power: 2.5 × 1011 joules (69.8 megawatt-hours, equivalent to 60 tons of TNT) More information

[show map]

[smaller] [bigger]

If you felt this earthquake (or if you were near the epicenter), please share your experience and submit a short “I felt it” report! Other users will love to hear about it, and also if you didn’t feel the earthquake despite being in the area, please report it! Your contribution is also valuable for seismology, earthquake risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or a map to indicate where you are during the earthquake. Thanks! Data on the same earthquake was reported by different agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more you can trust the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Mag.DepthLocationSource 4.427 kmPakistanNCS 4.427 kmPAKISTANEMSC User reports for this earthquake (3)

Contribute: Leave a comment if you find a particular report interesting or want to add to it. Teach as something not decent. Tag useful or interesting. Submit your user report!

Srinagar, Kashmir. /Very weak shaking (MMI II)/Single side shaking/1-2s: It felt like a blast wave for about a second, and I’m amazed by the 4.4 magnitude earthquakes that I felt about 1000km away as well.

Dera Bugti Keli Sohar / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Shaking and Rolling / 2-5 seconds: Feel for a while

dera bugti/weak shaking (MMI III)

Look for aftershocks of an earthquake or past earthquakes

Try our free app!

Previous earthquakes in the same area Please wait while searching millions of records, this can take up to 20-30 seconds.

Click here to search our database of past earthquakes in the same area since 1900!

