2005 earthquake: failure to build destroyed schools angers SC – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday expressed its grave concern that schools that were destroyed in the 2005 earthquake have not been built.

A panel of two judges, chaired by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and including Judge Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi, heard the petition related to the forced retirement of a primary school teacher in Mancera.

The bench, after hearing the arguments of both parties, restored the lady teacher.

The court said that 16 years have passed since the devastating earthquake, but schools in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) cannot be reconstructed.

Therefore, the court issued notices to the First Secretary, KP Education Minister and the Education Director of Mansehra District.

The Chief Justice noted that the Khyber Pakhtunam government does not treat its teachers well.

He asked why schools had not been rebuilt and said how teachers could teach in schools that did not have an infrastructure.

Judge Gulzar inquired where the billions of rupees of money received from international donors in the aftermath of the earthquake would be used.

Judge Mazahar noted that if there is no infrastructure in Mansehra, how will the children of that area receive education.

He expressed his appreciation to the teacher (student) for obtaining a master’s degree despite the difficulties.

The KP service court transferred the dismissal of the teacher from her job to forced retirement.

The Peshawar High Court has upheld the court’s decision.

The case was adjourned until August 4.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed has agreed to amend the rate of utility (gas and electricity) bonuses for the employees of the Supreme Court.

The Registrar of the Higher Committee has issued a notice of an increase in the accompanying allowance for employees.

As per the notification, the utility allowance for grade 1-6 employees has been increased from Rs 4,500 to Rs 6,000, Grade 7-10 from Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,000, Grade 11-15 from Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000, Grade 16 has been amended from Rs 6,000 to Rs 12,000, Grade 18 interest rates changed from Rs 7,500 to Rs 18,000, Grade 19 rate increased from Rs 12,000 to Rs 21,000, Grade 20 increased from Rs 12,000 to Rs 24,000, and Class 21 and above from Rs 15,000 to Rs 30,000.

