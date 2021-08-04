B&T Tokyo Special Olympics Cover: Earthquakes, Ankles and Simone Biles





The Tokyo Olympics proved to be a Seven Award winner and a winner in Australian morale. Suddenly we can all have a short conversation about something besides the daily COVID-19 press conference.

Sadly, the Olympics won’t last forever, but for now, we’re enjoying watching Sunrise reporter Mark Beretta survive an earthquake, and live at the games.

Beretta continued his sports report despite the 5.8-magnitude earthquake that caused him to shake.

Beretta was standing from atop a 10-story building. Fortunately, the earthquake passed and everyone was fine.

“Welcome back to Olympic City where we are currently in an earthquake.” MarkBeretta just ran through his sports report while Tokyo was shaken 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/O4pUxM1yHD

– Sunrise (@sunriseon7) on August 3, 2021

Beretta can now safely return to his sinister start early morning in Sunrise. Admittedly, this can be more stressful than surviving a minor earthquake.

However, the Olympics not only provide natural disasters, they provide a good feeling, dare we say inspiring moments?

Dutch runner Sivan Hasan was competing in the women’s 1500m heats when she fell. But Hassan got up and was not satisfied with limping to the finish line, but started the race and won!!

This unusual moment gave real meaning to the phrase – flick yourself and try again.

And of course, Twitter loved it!

As a lifelong runner I can tell you this is one of the most incredible finishes you will ever see.

Sivan Hassan drops the 400m to start, recovers and wins the first race round of the women’s 1500 class. 🤯

pic.twitter.com/3bIAvHlrTZ

– Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@Qasim Rashid) August 2, 2021

never give up!

Dutchman Sivan Hasan faltered by one lap in the preliminary round of the women’s 1500m race but returned to continue the race.

She ended up winning the Heat to advance. # Tokyo Olympics pic.twitter.com/gU536XvyHg

– #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 2, 2021

Dutch star Sivan Hasan (who is trying to win gold in the 1500m, 5k and 10k) falls just before the bell in the first round of the women’s 1500m.

But… she gets up again and wins her charm at 4:05.17.

What or what?! # Tokyo Olympics pic.twitter.com/riUa5sjZxJ

— Chris Chavez (@ChrisChavez) August 2, 2021

A quick recap of Sivan Hassan’s last lap: pic.twitter.com/iiQ6CVoKIg

– DUMBFLOTRACK (@DumbFlotrack) Aug 2, 2021

After facing a huge week of public scrutiny, American gymnast Simone Biles, who has dropped out of several competitions claiming mental health, is back in action and not only competing because she won the bronze medal!

After her victory, Biles told reporters that one of the reasons her mental health had suffered the previous week was that her beloved aunt had tragically passed away.

Arguably, this information made Piers Morgan seem more insensitive than usual.

*NEW column* Sorry Simone Biles, but there’s nothing heroic or brave about quitting because you’re not having “fun” – you’re letting down your teammates, your fans, and your country. https://t.co/gxNC7kOMN2 pic.twitter.com/eIlZsqqRHo

– Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) Jul 28, 2021

Biles’ win was met with an outpouring of love on Twitter.

Simon Goat and I are just a humble goat watcher https://t.co/v34NYWm8Ru

– Adam Rippon (@AdamRippon) August 3, 2021

. @Simone_Biles winning that bronze makes me so happy. ❤️❤️ I just love the way she refuses to stop rising and how she attacks her haters like little flies. The entire US women’s gymnastics team is just amazing humans. Do it ladies!!! 🙅🏿‍♀️🙌🏿 pic.twitter.com/uWqLffM5ef

Joy Ann (pro-democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) August 3, 2021

In, Dear News, Irish boxer Aidan Walsh was forced to withdraw from the men’s welterweight semi-finals, due to an ankle injury.

Except for Walsh he didn’t get injured from training or competition, instead Walsh injured his ankle when he was celebrating his latest victory.

Walsh was very excited and jumped a lot for joy and unfortunately cut himself.

However, it wasn’t all bad news for the over-excited Irishman, he took home a bronze medal in the men’s welterweight and, unfortunately, Walsh was on crutches when he earned it.

Aidan Walsh is about to get his Olympic bronze medal. Walking with crutches after injuring his ankle on Saturday # Olympics pic.twitter.com/YD6kHFu2Hk

– Sean McGoldrick (@SeanMcGoldrick1) August 3, 2021

In disappointing news, Australian rugby and football players are under investigation for allegedly misbehaving on their trips home from the Olympics.

The Olympic Sevens team and the Oleros are now being investigated by their clubs, Australian rugby and Australian football.

#BREAKING I hear Oleros may also have been involved in alcohol-related misconduct on a Japan Airlines flight home. JAL has written to the AOC to file a complaint. FFA is working on a statement now. #7 Olympic Games #Tokyo2020 #Football

– Chris Reason (@ChrisReason7) August 3, 2021

While details are yet to emerge about what exactly happened, here at B&T we’re some Tiktoker, tea will be spilling.

