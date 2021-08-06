Slow glides provide insight into earthquakes





In the subduction zone where two tectonic plates collide, slow slip events or silent earthquakes can occur. Although these events do not pose a threat, they can trigger earthquakes nearby. credit: 2021 KAUST; Hino Hwang

Large earthquakes, from mild shaking to devastating tremors, are hazards caused by the sudden release of pressure that has built up in geological faults. More subtle events called slow slips are attracting increasing interest as are the undisturbed versions of the dramatic seismic fractures of the largest earthquakes.

KAUST and researchers from the University of Geneva compiled a database of information on past slow slides to develop a model of the mechanisms of these geological events, in collaboration with colleagues at ETH Zürich in Switzerland, GFZ in Germany, and the University of Bologna in Italy.

Slow slips, also known as silent earthquakes, are fractures in the Earth’s crust that propagate very slowly without producing seismic waves. They usually last over a few weeks or months, and their duration can range from less than a day to more than a year.

“Slow glides alone pose no threat because they do not generate vibration and therefore do not cause any damage or disruption to property, but they do cause disturbances that can lead to Regular earthquakes nearby.”

The possibility of regular earthquakes is one reason researchers are keen to learn more about slow-slide events. Another reason is that they come with small tremors or sometimes a wave of small earthquakes, the so-called seismic swarm, in a process that is not yet fully understood.

Slow-slide events occur in many areas where tectonic plates collide and slide but particularly in subduction zones around Japan, New Zealand, and North and Central America. They also occur near volcanoes such as Mt. Etna in Italy and Kilauea in Hawaii.

“We have compiled the first systematic catalog of the seismic and seismic properties of slow slip events to understand the physical mechanisms that generate both,” Passarelli says. He adds that this has been a major challenge because the data is not consistently archived or readily available.

The results allowed the team to assess the association between characteristics of each slow event and evoked tremor activity, in terms of magnitude and duration, and potential immediate and potential long-term consequences. This information can now be used to improve a model to predict the changes and risks associated with certain types of events.

“We have taken a step towards a better understanding of the processes that control slow slip and seismic tremors, although there is more to investigate,” Passarelli says. The researchers hope that their database and modeling can be further developed to build a better understanding of these complex processes.

The hidden mechanics of slow-slip seismicity has revealed more information: Luigi Passarelli et al., Scale of source and seismic productivity of slow-slide seismicity, Science Advances (2021). DOI: 10.1126 / sciadv.abg9718 Submitted by King Abdullah University of Science and Technology

Quote: Slow slips provide insights into earthquakes (2021, Aug 5) Retrieved Aug 6, 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-08-insights-earthquakes.html

This document is subject to copyright. Notwithstanding any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without written permission. The content is provided for informational purposes only.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://phys.org/news/2021-08-insights-earthquakes.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos