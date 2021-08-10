Earthquake Information: Average Mag. 5.0 – North Pacific earthquake, 135 km east of Shikotan Island, Yuzhno-Kurilsky District, Sakhalin Oblast, Russia, on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 10:08 pm (GMT +10)





An average earthquake of magnitude 5.0, at a depth of 38 km

August 10 12:20 UTC: First to arrive: GFZ in 12 minutes. Aug 10 12:23: Volume has been recalculated from 5.2 to 5.0. The depth of the epicenter of the explosion was recalculated from 10.0 to 38.0 km (6.2 to 24 mi). The epicenter was corrected by 17 km (10.5 mi) west-northwest.

Date and Time: August 10, 2021 12:08:45 UTC – Local time at the epicenter: Tuesday, August 10, 2021 10:08 PM (GMT +10) Strength: 5 Depth: 38.0 km Latitude/Longitude at the epicenter: 44.11°N/148.37°E (North Pacific Ocean, Russia) Nearest volcano: Grozny (119 km/74 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 130 km (81 mi) southeast of Kurilsk (population: 1,720) -> See nearby earthquakes! 136 km (85 mi) ENE of Shikotan (population: 2,100) -> See nearby earthquakes! 200 km (124 mi) east of Otrada (population: 3,220) -> See nearby earthquakes! 201 km (125 mi) east of Yuzhno-Kurilsk (pop: 6,470) -> See nearby earthquakes! 241 km (150 mi) ENE from Nemuro (Japan) (population: 31,200) -> See nearby earthquakes! 264 km (164 mi) ENE from Shibetsu (Japan) (pop: 21700) -> See nearby earthquakes! 328 km (204 mi) east of Abashiri (Japan) (population: 42,500) -> See nearby earthquakes! 344 km (213 mi) east of Motomachi (Abashiri District, Japan) (population: 23,000) -> See nearby earthquakes! 346 km (215 mi) ENE of Kushiro (Japan) (population: 183,600) -> See nearby earthquakes! 360 km (224 mi) east of Kitami (Japan) (pop): 113,100 -> See NE ARBI quakes! 135 km (84 mi) from Shikotan Island (population: 2,100) -> See nearby earthquakes! 199 km (124 mi) east of Kunagiri Island (population: 7000) -> See nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: Overcast clouds 13.7°C (57°F), Humidity: 94%, Wind: 17 m/s (34 knots) From ENE primary data source: GFZ (German Research Center for Geosciences) Energy released Estimated: 2 x 1012 joules (554 megawatt-hours, equivalent to 477 tons of TNT) Learn more

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more you can trust the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Mag.DepthLocationSource 5.038 km Russia: Kuril Islands GFZ 5.130 km Russia: KURIL ISLANDSEMSC 5.210 km Russia: Near Sapororinas 5.15.4 km 129 km SSE from Kurilsk, Russia USGS 5.242 km Russia: Kuril Islands GeoAu User reports about this earthquake (1)

Khor Shabir, Republic of Buryatia (3098 km epicenter NW) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

aftershocks

More information

Judging by its size, the fault that was active during the earthquake ruptured almost along a surface. 10 km2 (= 4 square miles) as a first-class estimate. The rupture zone is likely to be about 5 km (3 mi) long, and aftershocks usually occur during the days and weeks following an earthquake at or near the same fault, at distances of approx. Twice the length of the fault zone. The broad linear arrangement of aftershock centers often includes the main shock rupture area (check the map below to verify). So far, no aftershocks have been recorded. Previous earthquakes in the same area Please wait while searching millions of records, this can take up to 20-30 seconds.

