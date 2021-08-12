Uncategorized
WHO’s clinical trial Solidarity is entering a new phase with three new candidate drugs
The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced the next phase of its solidarity trial: Solidarity PLUS will enroll hospitalized patients to test three new drugs in hospitalized patients with COVID-19.
These therapies – artesunate, imatinib and infliximab – were selected by an independent expert body because of their potential in reducing the risk of death in hospitalized patients with COVID-19. They are already used for other indications: artesunat is used for severe malaria, imatinib for certain cancers, and infliximab for immune system diseases like Crohn’s disease and rheumatoid arthritis.
These drugs were donated by the manufacturers for testing.
“Finding more effective and affordable therapies for patients with COVID-19 remains a critical need, and the WHO is proud to lead this global effort,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “I would like to thank the participating governments, pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, clinicians and patients who have come together in true global solidarity.”
The Solidarity PLUS experiment is the platform that represents the largest global cooperation among WHO member states. It involves thousands of researchers in more than 600 hospitals in 52 countries, 16 countries more than the first phase of the study. This allows the study to evaluate multiple treatments at the same time using a single protocol, recruiting thousands of patients to generate reliable estimates of the drug’s effect on mortality — even moderate effects.
It also allows the addition of new treatments and the rejection of ineffective treatments during testing.
Earlier, four drugs were evaluated in the study. The results showed that remdesivir, hydroxychloroquine, lopinavir, and interferon had little or no effect on hospitalized patients with COVID-19.
Through the Solidarity PLUS survey, researchers around the world have the opportunity to use their expertise and resources to contribute to the global COVID-19 research.
About drugs
Artesunate
Produced by Ipca, it is used to treat malaria. In the study, it will be administered intravenously over 7 days, using the standard dose recommended for the treatment of severe malaria.
Artesunate is a derivative of artemisinin, an antimalarial drug extracted from the plant Artemisia annua. Artemisinin and its derivatives have been widely used in the treatment of malaria and other parasitic diseases for more than 30 years and are considered very safe. The WHO Advisory Group for COVID-19 Therapy recommended an assessment of the anti-inflammatory properties of artesunate.
Imatinib
Manufactured by Novartis, it is used to treat certain types of cancer.
In the study, it will be administered orally, once daily, for 14 days. The dose used is the standard maintenance dose, which is at the lower end of the dose given to patients with haematological malignancies over longer periods.
Imatinib is a small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor, formulated as an oral chemotherapy drug used to treat certain types of cancer. Experimental and early clinical data suggest that imatinib reverses pulmonary capillary leakage. A randomized clinical trial conducted in the Netherlands reported that imatinib could bring clinical benefit in hospitalized patients with COVID-19, in the absence of safety issues.
Infliximab
It is produced by Johnson and Johnson and is used to treat diseases of the immune system.
In the study, it will be administered intravenously as a single dose. The dose used is the standard dose that Crohn’s disease patients receive over long periods of time.
Infliximab is a TNF alpha inhibitor, a chimeric monoclonal antibody recognized by human TNF alpha. Biologic drugs against TNF-α have been approved for the treatment of certain autoimmune inflammatory conditions for more than 20 years, demonstrating favorable efficacy and safety in limiting broad-spectrum inflammation, including the elderly populations that are clinically most at risk for COVID-19.
—————-
——————–
Sources
2/ https://www.who.int/news/item/11-08-2021-who-s-solidarity-clinical-trial-enters-a-new-phase-with-three-new-candidate-drugs
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]