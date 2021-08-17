Vermont prepares to help Haiti after devastating earthquake





Burlington, Vato (WCAX) – As of Monday evening, 1,419 people have been killed in Haiti by the devastating 7.2 magnitude earthquake this weekend. Another 6000 people were injured.

The earthquake destroyed thousands of homes, offices, churches and other structures.

And the devastation could be made worse by a storm heading this way.

John Felix, a student at Vermont Tech, grew up in Haiti and has a family that lives on the island. He had only been here for a year, but he said that if he were to return to the country, he would not be recognizable.

Felix tells us that political turmoil, a pandemic, and now the earthquake have dramatically changed the landscape in Haiti over the past year. “It’s as if I won’t even be able to tell where I am because it’s so different,” he said.

Felix lost his uncle in the 7.2-magnitude earthquake that hit the island on Saturday. “He was on his way somewhere, and as soon as the ground started shaking, the road cracked,” Felix explained. “Everyone in the car died except for the driver.”

The place of this accident, in the rural area surrounding the duchy, was one of the hardest hit. Duchity is also where the Vermont Haitian Project runs a vocational school. Tim Singer is one of the founders of the group.

“Our response to this latest earthquake is taking shape as we begin to recognize needs,” Singer said. He said they need to focus on immediate needs such as housing and water before defining a long-term plan. “It’s just one more thing, you have to shake your head, I don’t know how long this country can take.”

Haiti is now dealing with Tropical Depression Grace, which could bring floods and mudslides to the island.

You can donate or learn more about the Fairmont Haiti project on their website.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wcax.com/2021/08/17/vermont-organization-prepares-help-haiti-after-devastating-earthquake/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos