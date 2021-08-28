The earthquake in Haiti adds another challenge to the country and its religious people





The sisters in Haiti are doing their best to continue their service and respond to emergency needs after the August 14 earthquake of magnitude 7.2. Here, Manethi Simon and his wife, Wisner Desrosier, walk through their collapsed home near Les Cayes, Haiti, on August 22. (CNS/Reuters/Henry Romero)

The general mother of the 180-member group said the recent earthquake in southern Haiti presents another serious challenge to the work of Haitian devotees who were struggling before the latest disaster.

“I don’t know what I can say,” Sister Denis Dessel, who leads the Young Sisters of Saint Thérèse of the Child Jesus, said in an August 27 phone interview with the Global Sisters Report. “The problems sometimes seem too big.” .

But, she added, the sisters affected by the August 14 earthquake are doing their best to continue their mission through the temporary clinics.

Dessel said missions in several communities, including Paradise City, were badly damaged and would require extensive rebuilding. But she said no one was killed in a collapsed clinic and hospital run by the sisters in Paraderes despite the high death toll in the city.

She said no sisters of the devotees were killed in the quake, although one was injured by a lump of mud. An August 24 report stated that the sister “returned to help the other wounded within hours.”

Dessel said about 20 sisters of ministers in southern Haiti are all sleeping outside under tents because their monasteries have been damaged.

However, Dessel said, “It is not safe under tents now,” referring to the continuing insecurity in the country due to the growing social unrest in recent years and months. “I’m really worried about that.”

Because it revolves around a bunch of other challenges.

The country has yet to fully recover from a devastating earthquake in 2010. Adding to the deteriorating security situation was the assassination of President Jovenel Moise on 7 July. Then came the 7.2 magnitude earthquake on August 14, which killed an estimated 2,200 people, followed by Tropical Storm Grace on August 16 (the storm later became a hurricane and made landfall in Mexico).

There is also the ongoing threat of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to the deaths of three young sisters in Saint Therese.

“We have more and more challenges,” Dessel said.

Dessel said immediate needs include providing food and shelter, and congregants are raising funds to help earthquake survivors.

In a donor report issued on August 24, the group stated that a sister-run home for about 100 elderly people in the city of Marfranc in western Haiti “is having great difficulty finding food and medicine and need to build a kitchen in order to feed the elderly.”

A community-run school in southern Haiti was not seriously damaged, but “several students have come to the sisters and tell them that their homes are gone. Some of them have lost their family members. They will need help to rebuild their small homes.”

In addition, the report said, “many families of the sisters who live anywhere in southern Haiti have lost their homes to either the earthquake or the hurricane.”

Dessel told GSR that the earthquake-ridden sisters had been traumatized but had found spiritual sustenance.

“Prayer is good, and it is necessary now,” she said.

But she said recent challenges are delaying long-term efforts and projects, such as rebuilding a small house in Haitian capital Port-au-Prince that was destroyed in the 2010 earthquake.

“It’s a very difficult time right now,” she said.

In an example of intergroup solidarity, the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, or IHM Sisters, in Scranton, Pennsylvania, said they are helping the Young Sisters in the St. Therese earthquake response. This is an extension of the Sisters of Mary Immaculate Heart’s efforts over the past seven years to support the work of the Haitian congregation, according to the community’s website. This collaboration has raised more than $100,000 to support sister clinics, schools, and nutrition programs.

Among other congregations responding to needs in the wake of the recent disaster are Sisters of Charity at St. Elizabeth, New Jersey.

Dawn Colapetro, an informal missionary for Sisters of Charity, told GSR that the congregation’s school near Croix-de-Bouquet, which is about 15 miles northeast of Port-au-Prince and undamaged in the August 14 earthquake, “feed 30 families during Tropical Storm Grace and “smeared”. “Some of the houses whose roofs were blown off.”

The group also traveled to the earthquake-affected city of La Sele in southwestern Haiti “and bought enough food and water to distribute to more than 100 families. We are also buying fabrics and wood to help provide temporary shelter for those who have lost their homes. We are now trying to raise money to cover funeral costs.” “.

Colapetrou said five teachers from the Croix de Bouquet school had lost their family homes and six of its members had died in the quake.

Amid such a tragedy, she said, a pediatrician working in a group-run clinic is temporarily working for the Medicines for Humanity Agency for Humanity which has medical clinics in the earthquake-devastated areas.

She said the situation was “heartbreaking”.

