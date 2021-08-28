Earthquake Information: Average Mag. 4.9 – Provencia de San Roman earthquake, 68 km west of Puno, Peru, on Friday, August 27, 2021 4:00 pm (GMT -5)





Updated: Aug 28, 2021 01:51 GMT – Medium 4.9 magnitude earthquake update at 40 km depth

Aug 27 21:11 UTC: First to arrive: EMSC in 11 minutes. Aug 27 21:13: Volume has been recalculated from 3.8 to 4.6. The epicenter was corrected by 26 km (16 mi) west-northwest direction. August 27 21:14: The depth of the epicenter was recalculated from 10.0 to 60.0 km (from 6.2 to 37 miles). Epicenter position corrected by 32 km (20 mi) toward SE 27 Aug 21:36: magnitude recalculated from 4.6 to 4.9. The depth of the hypocenter was recalculated from 60.0 to 40.0 km (37 to 25 mi). The epicenter was corrected by 10.1 km (6.3 mi) northwest.

Update Friday, August 27, 2021, 21:18

An average 4.6-magnitude earthquake hits 63 kilometers southwest of Puno, Peru, in the afternoon

Earthquake 4.6 Aug 27 4:00 PM (GMT -5)

The European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) reported a 4.6-magnitude earthquake in Peru near Puno, Provencia de Puno, just 18 minutes ago. The earthquake struck on the afternoon of Friday 27 August 2021 at 4:00 pm local time at an average shallow depth of 60 km. The exact size, center, and depth of the earthquake may be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. For Geosciences (GFZ) who also listed the 4.6 magnitude earthquake, based on initial seismic data, the earthquake should not have caused any significant damage, but it was probably felt by many people as a mild shaking in the epicenter area. Weak shaking was probably felt in Secuani (population 130) located 19 km from the epicenter, Santa Lucia (4300 inhabitants) 31 km, and Huancan Hacienda (population 7800) 36 km. Where the earthquake can be felt because the very weak tremor includes Atonkola (population 12,700) located 57 km from the epicenter, Puno (population 116,600) 63 km, Juliaca (population 245,700) 72 km, and Lamba (population 4,800) At a distance of 74 km, Ilave (population 16000) is 99 km, and Arequipa (number 841100) is 111 km. VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the magnitude and depth if these things change and follow up if other important news about the earthquake becomes available. If you are in the area, please send us your experience through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

If you were or are still in this area during the earthquake, help others send your feedback and give a quick report here.

Download the Volcanoes & Earthquakes app to get one of the fastest seismic alerts online: Android | earthquake data:

I felt this earthquake

I didn’t feel it

Date and time: August 27, 2021 21:00:22 UTC – local time at epicenter: Friday, August 27, 2021 4:00 pm (GMT -5) Strength: 4.9 Depth: 40.0 km Latitude/Longitude at epicenter: Earthquake: 15.91°S/70.65°W↗ (Provincia de San Roman, Puno, Peru) Antipode: 15.91°N/109.35°E Nearest volcano: Ubinas (61 km/38 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 24 km (15 km) miles) south of Santa Lucia (pop: 4,320) -> See nearby earthquakes! 27 km (17 mi) ESE of Huancane Hacienda (Lampa) (population: 7830) -> See nearby earthquakes! 53 km (33 mi) southeast of Huaricanacara (Arequipa) (POP: 4,450) -> See nearby earthquakes! 59 km (37 mi) WSW for Atonkola (Puno) (population: 12,700) -> See nearby earthquakes! 60 km (37 mi) east of Vizcacane (Arequipa) (pop): 4,410 -> See the nearby earthquakes! 68 km (42 mi) west of Puno (pop: 116600) -> See nearby earthquakes! 69 km (43 mi) southwest of Lampa (pop: 4,780) -> See nearby earthquakes 72 km (45 mi) south of Julia (population: 245,700) -> See nearby earthquakes! 109 km (68 mi) ENE of Arequipa (Population: 841,100) -> See nearby earthquakes! 812 km (504 mi) ESE Lima (population: 7,737,000) -> S. Earthquakes nearby! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: Clouds broken 12.3°C (54°F), Humidity: 20%, Wind: 9 m/s (18 knots) from SW Primary data source: EMSC (European Mediterranean Seismological Center) Outgoing power Estimated: 1.4 x 1012 joules (392 megawatt-hours, equivalent to 338 tons of TNT) More information

[show map]

[smaller] [bigger]

If you felt this earthquake (or if you were near the epicenter), please share your experience and submit a short “I felt it” report! Other users will love to hear about it, and also if you didn’t feel the earthquake despite being in the area, please report it! Your contribution is also valuable for seismology, earthquake risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or a map to indicate where you are during the earthquake. Thank you! Data on the same earthquake was reported by different agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more you can trust the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Mag.DepthLocationSource 4,940 km south of Peru 4,610 km south of Peru GFZ 4,910 km21 Km SSW from Santa Lucia, Peru USGS user reports of this earthquake (2)

Contribute: Leave a comment if you find a particular report interesting or want to add to it. Teach as something not decent. Tag useful or interesting. Submit your user report!

Lot (67.7 km east from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / 5-10 sec: I felt the furniture move a little.

Santa Rosa / Very weak shaking (MMI II)

Look for aftershocks of an earthquake or past earthquakes

Try our free app!

Previous earthquakes in the same area Please wait while searching millions of records, this can take up to 20-30 seconds.

Click here to search our database of past earthquakes in the same area since 1900!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/earthquakes/quake-info/6383463/mag3quake-Aug-27-2021-SOUTHERN-PERU.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos