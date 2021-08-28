Earthquake Information: Weak Mag. 2.5 – 2 km ESE earthquake from Larkfield-Wikiup, CA, on Friday, August 27, 2021, 11:11 AM (GMT -7)





Updated: Aug 28, 2021 00:15 GMT – Update of a weak earthquake of magnitude 2.5 at a depth of 0 km

Aug 27 18:14 UTC: First to report: USGS two minutes later.

Update Friday, August 27, 2021, 18:32

A small 2.5-magnitude tremor just reported 4 miles northwest of Santa Rosa, California, United States

2.5 2 km earthquake from Larkfield-Wikipe, California, August 27, 2021, 11:11 a.m. (GMT-7)

Just 21 minutes ago, an earthquake of magnitude 2.5 occurred near Santa Rosa, Sonoma County, California, USA. The tremor was recorded on the morning of Friday, August 27, 2021 at 11:11 a.m. local time, at a very shallow depth of 0.2 miles below the Earth’s surface. The event was submitted by the US Geological Survey, the first seismological agency to report it. . A second report was later issued by the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), which also listed it as a 2.5-magnitude earthquake. Based on initial seismic data, the earthquake was not supposed to cause any significant damage, but it is likely that People feel it. By many people as a slight vibration in the epicenter area. A weak tremor may have been felt in Larkfield-Wikipe (population 8,900) located within one mile of the epicenter, and includes other towns or cities near the epicenter where the quake may have been felt where the tremor was very weak Santa Rosa (population 175,000 inhabitants) located 4 miles from the epicenter, Windsor (population 27,500) 6 miles, and Rossland (population 6,300) 6 miles away. in Healdsburg (population 11,700, 11 miles), Russian River (population 11,700, 11 miles), Rohnert Park (42,400, 11 miles), Petaluma (60,400, 19 miles), Napa (80,400, 28 miles), he probably didn’t feel the earthquake.

If you were or are still in this area during the earthquake, help others send your feedback and give a quick report here.

Date and time: August 27, 2021 18:11:49 UTC – local time at the epicenter: Friday, August 27, 2021 11:11 am (GMT-7) Size: 2.5 Depth: 0.4 km Latitude/Longitude Center Earthquake: 38.50317°N/122.7305°W↗ (California, US) Antipode: 38.503°S/57.27°E↗ Nearest volcano: Clear Lake (52 km/32 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 2 km (1 mi) ESE of Larkfield-Wikiup (Sonoma County) (Population: 8880) -> See nearby earthquakes! 7 km (4 mi) northwest of Santa Rosa (population: 175,000) -> See nearby earthquakes! 9 km (6 mi) ESE of Windsor (Sonoma County) (population: 27,500) -> See nearby earthquakes! 14 km (9 mi) north of Sebastopol (population: 7,680) -> See nearby earthquakes! 17 km (11 mi) southeast of Healdsburg (Sonoma County) (population: 11,700) -> See nearby earthquakes! 17 km (11 mi) southeast of the Russian River (pop: 11700) -> See nearby earthquakes! 18 km (11 mi) north of Rohnert Park (population: 42,400) -> See nearby earthquakes! 31 km (19 mi) northwest of Petaluma (population: 60,400) -> See nearby earthquakes! 45 km (28 mi) west of Napa (population: 80,400) -> See nearby earthquakes! 85 km (53 mi) NW of Concord (pop: 12 8700) -> See nearby earthquakes! Weather in the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: Fog 29.1°C (84°F), Humidity: 40%, Wind: 2 m/s (4 knots) Raw data source: USGS (USGS) Rated outgoing power: 3.5× 108 Joules (98.6 kWh) More information

If you felt this earthquake (or if you were near the epicenter), please share your experience and submit a short “I felt it” report! Other users will love to hear about it, and also if you didn’t feel the earthquake despite being in the area, please report it! Your contribution is also valuable for seismology, earthquake risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or a map to indicate where you are during the earthquake. Thank you! Data on the same earthquake was reported by different agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more you can trust the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Mag.DepthLocationSource 2.50.4 km2km ESE of Larkfield-Wikiup, CAUSGS Unknown/Near Santa Rosa, CA, USA Volcano Discovery 2.50 km NORTH CALIFORNIAEMSC USER REPORTS THIS EARTHQUAKE(19) at magnitude 2.5, you may have felt this earthquake near From the epicenter and under calm conditions.

Contribute: Leave a comment if you find a particular report interesting or want to add to it. Teach as something not decent. Tag useful or interesting. Submit your user report!

Santa Rosa, Caesar’s Hospital / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Single head protrusion / Too short: 1 bump. I asked everyone in the hospital office if they had felt it and they said no. They thought I was crazy until I showed them this. | One user found this interesting.

Santa Rosa, Sonoma, California (5.3 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / no hair

Santa Rosa / Weak Shake (MMI III) / 1-2 seconds: Very fast (1-2 seconds). Reminds me of the rumbling feeling when the generator shuts off.

4852 Londonberry dr / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Vertical and horizontal oscillation / Very short: Also heard when the house shook.

95401 / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / 2-5 seconds

Thomas Jarrett – I work in my home office. / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / 5-10 seconds: initial shaking, then a loud bang with a strong jolt, then a short delay, then another shaking not as strong as a jolt, then some shaking and then done.

Santa Rosa / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Vertical and horizontal oscillation / 2-5 seconds: Windows shake

Windsor / I didn’t feel: I didn’t feel anything

Santa Rosa, CA / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds

Santa Rosa / very weak tremor (MMI II) / single lateral tremor / very short: short jerk movement

Santa Rosa, CA / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Single head bump / 1-2 sec: tremor

Santa Rosa / I didn’t feel: The windows shook a little. It looked as if something had fallen outside. The dog barked and panicked.

Airport BLVD East 95403. Home in my apartment. Khazanah (3.5 km WNW from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds: shaking and shaking of walls. I thought someone closed the door.

Santa Rosa California (Larksfield/WakeCube) (1.8 km WNW of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single vertical bump / 1-2 seconds: 1 drop, very loud noise from the house, such as a collision.

Santa Rosa, California (5.5 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / very weak vibration (MMI II) / very short: short bump

Santa Rosa, CA Larkfield / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Single vertical bump / Very short

Santa Rosa (1.8 km from the WSW epicenter) [Map] / Weak shake (MMI III) / Mild roll (sideways tilt in one direction) / 1-2 sec: Roll over

