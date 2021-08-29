Earthquake Information: Average Mag. 5.0 earthquake – Sayola de Alemán, 18 km SW of Acayucan, Veracruz, Mexico, on Sunday, August 29, 2021 2:29 pm (GMT -5)





Updated: Aug 29, 2021 22:53 GMT – Moderate 5.0 earthquake update at a depth of 137 km

Aug 29 19:38 UTC: First reported: GFZ after 9 minutes Aug 29 19:56: Data updates from SSN are now being used

Update Sunday, August 29, 2021 at 19:42

Magnitude 4.8 earthquake strikes near Acayucan, Veracruz, Mexico

4.8 earthquake August 29 2:29 pm (GMT -5)

The German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) reported a 4.8-magnitude earthquake in Mexico near Acayucan, Veracruz, just 13 minutes ago. The earthquake struck in the early afternoon of Sunday, August 29, 2021 at 2:29 pm local time at an average depth of 130 km. The exact size, focus, and depth of an earthquake can be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. The Seismological Center (EMSC) also listed the earthquake as 4.8 on the Richter scale, and includes cities or towns near the epicenter where a very weak tremor may have been felt El Hato (#800) located 6 km from the epicenter, Acayucan (pop ) .50900) 11 km, Galtipan de Morelos (population. (No. 61,800) 53 km, and Coatzacoalcos (population 236,000) 54 km. VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update size and depth if these change and follow up if other important news becomes available About the earthquake.If you are in the area, please send us your experience through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app.This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

If you were or are still in this area during the earthquake, help others send your feedback and give a quick report here.

Download the Volcanoes & Earthquakes app to get one of the fastest seismic alerts online:

I felt this earthquake

I didn’t feel it

Date and time: August 29, 2021, 19:29:25 UTC – local time at the epicenter: Sunday, August 29, 2021 2:29 pm (GMT -5) Strength: 5 Depth: 137.0 km latitude/line Epicenter Length: 17.82°N/95.02°W↗ (Sayula de Aleman, Veracruz, Mexico) Antipode: 17.82°S/84.98°E↗ Nearest volcano: San Martín (63 km/39 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 1 km ( 1 mi) NNW of Aguilera (pop: 3260) -> See nearby earthquakes! 18 km (11 mi) southwest of Akayukan (population: 50,900) -> See nearby earthquakes! 36 km (22 mi) west of Galtipan de Morelos (population: 32,800) –> See nearby earthquakes! 45 km (28 mi) WSW of Cosoleacaque (population: 22,500) -> See nearby earthquakes! 53 km (33 mi) WSW from Minatitlan (population: 112,000) -> See nearby earthquakes! 59 km (36 mi) ESE of Isla (population: 26,300) -> See nearby earthquakes! 71 km (44 mi) WSW of Coatzacoalcos (population: 236,000) -> See nearby earthquakes! 73 km (45 mi) southeast of Tuxtla (pop: 61800) -> See nearby earthquakes! 276 km (171 mi) southeast of Xalapa (pop: 424,800) -> See nearby earthquakes! 468 km (291 mi) ESE of Mexico City (Population: 12,294,200) -> See nearby earthquakes! Weather in the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: Clouds broken 30.4 °C (87 °F), Humidity: 63%, Wind: 1 m/s (3 knots) From ENE primary data source: SSN (Servicio Sismológico Nacional) Estimated outgoing power: 2 × 1012 joules (554 megawatt-hours, equivalent to 477 tons of TNT) More information





If you felt this earthquake (or if you were near the epicenter), please share your experience and submit a short “I felt it” report! Other users would love to hear about it, and also if you didn’t feel the earthquake despite being in the area, please report it! Your contribution is also valuable for seismology, earthquake risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or a map to indicate where you are during the earthquake. Thank you! Data on the same earthquake was reported by different agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more you can trust the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Mag.DepthLocationSource 5.0137 km Mexico: 10 Km SOUTHWEST OF SAYULA DE ALEMAN, VERSSN 5.1136 km VERACRUZ, MEXICOEMSC 5.097 km Mexico: 162 Km NORTH Salina Cruz, MEXICO INETER 5.1122 km1 Km WSW of Comején, Mexico USGS 5.

Contribute: Leave a comment if you find a particular report interesting or want to add to it. Teach as something not decent. Tag useful or interesting. Submit your user report!

San Felipe del Agua, Oaxaca/Mild shaking (MMI IV)/1-2 seconds: I’m on the second floor and I could feel the house shaking a bit and things shaking for 1-2 seconds and then it happened again a few seconds later. | 3 users found this interesting.

Orizaba Veracruz / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / 5-10 sec: Un | One user found this interesting.

Mexico City (474.1 km WNW of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Vertical and horizontal swing / 5-10 seconds: Ligero movimiento de objetos colgantes (Reported by our app) San.Felipe del agua, Oaxaca de juarez / Weak shaking (MMI III) / 1- Two seconds: I was resting in bed, but I was shocked.

Oaxaca (200.1 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shake (MMI III) / Horizontal sway (lateral) / Too short

Look for aftershocks of an earthquake or past earthquakes



aftershocks

More information

Judging by its size, the fault that was active during the earthquake ruptured almost along a surface. 10 km2 (= 4 square miles) as a first-class estimate. The rupture zone is likely to be about 5 km (3 mi) long, and aftershocks usually occur during the days and weeks following an earthquake at or near the same fault, at distances of approx. Double the length of the rupture area. The broad linear arrangement of aftershock centers often includes the main shock rupture area (check the map below to verify). So far, no aftershocks have been recorded. Previous earthquakes in the same area Please wait while searching through millions of records, this can take up to 20-30 seconds.



