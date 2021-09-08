Haiti: Earthquake Situation Report No. 4 (7 September 2021) – Haiti





This report was produced by the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Haiti with contributions from United Nations agencies, funds and programmes, NGOs and humanitarian partners.

Highlights

Final reports from the recently completed search and rescue operations highlight the devastating impact of the earthquake.

As of 3 September, nearly 46 percent of affected families had received humanitarian assistance.

Against the backdrop of urgent needs, response efforts continue to be challenged by access restrictions along the main supply route (RN#2), which provides access to aid delivery to earthquake-affected areas in the south.

Despite the challenges, strong response efforts are underway across the priority sectors of food, water and sanitation, health and emergency shelter.

On August 30-31, Prime Minister Dr. Ariel Henry formally launched the Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) process with the support of the United Nations system, the European Union, the World Bank and the Inter-American Development Bank.

UNICEF is warning of a resurgence of waterborne diseases in southwestern Haiti, where more than half a million children lack shelter, safe drinking water and hygiene facilities.

800,000 affected (Source: UN System in Haiti)

650,000 people are in need of emergency humanitarian assistance (Source: UN System in Haiti)

$187.3 million in humanitarian funding is required to reach 500,000 affected people (Source: Haiti Earthquake Flash Appeal – August 2021)

2.2K+ dead, with more expected (Source: DGPC)

329 people are still missing (Source: DGPC)

137.5 thousand+ damaged and destroyed homes (Source: DGPC)

Status Overview

More than three weeks after the devastating earthquake that struck southwest Haiti, search and rescue efforts in the hardest-hit areas have been completed as of September 2, with efforts now turning toward recovery operations as the country looks to pull itself out of yet another crisis. As of 4 September, search and rescue teams had pulled dozens of missing people out from under the rubble, including 16 trapped in a building in Les Cayes and 24 evacuees from Pec Macaya. The final report from Haiti’s Directorate General of Civil Protection (DGPC) states that 329 people are still missing, while 2,248 people were killed – including in Nord-Quest province where two people died in Bassin Bleu – and 12,763 were injured after the powerful attack 7.2 degrees. August 14 earthquake.

Since the initial earthquake, the DGPC estimates there have been more than 900 aftershocks, including nearly 400 on the Richter scale 3 or stronger on the Richter scale. Preliminary estimates of economic damage and loss are at least US$1.5 billion, about 10 percent of the country’s GDP. More than 60 health facilities were damaged in the worst affected areas (Grand Anse, Nippes and Sade), while more than 1,060 school buildings were damaged, including 171 completely destroyed, which represents about 16 percent of all schools in these areas. The situation presents additional challenges for students and teachers as schools are scheduled to reopen on September 21 nationwide, and October 4 in earthquake-affected areas.

Homes, infrastructure and livelihoods in rural areas, where up to 80 percent of the affected population lives, have been more affected than in urban centres. The DGPC estimates that on average five to seven times more homes were destroyed in rural areas than in urban areas. Across the three worst affected counties, 83,770 homes were affected to varying degrees of damage while 53,815 homes were completely destroyed. As of 3 September, the DGPC and the International Organization for Migration have identified at least 26,245 displaced people in 65 displacement sites in the three most affected counties, with the majority – more than 70 percent – located in 40 sites across the South Province.

Health and shelter remain the most urgent priorities in the humanitarian response. National authorities and humanitarian partners continue to intensify response efforts to obtain relief assistance for hard-to-reach but all cut-off areas, ensuring that the most vulnerable are not left behind. However, access and security restrictions still pose significant logistical and transportation challenges to the efficiency of relief operations. As of 3 September, nearly 46 percent – about 70,000 families – of those in need had received humanitarian assistance.

Clashes between armed gangs began to erupt again in the metropolitan area of ​​Port-au-Prince, forcing some humanitarian convoys to be suspended due to the security situation along National Road No. 2, a major road linking the capital with the most affected areas. In the southern peninsula, it continues to decline. There have also been cases where relief supplies have been looted by armed gangs, disrupting distributions to those most in need. Meanwhile, the increase in kidnappings remains a concern, particularly in Port-au-Prince. On September 7, the government warned of an uptick in kidnappings and other crimes as it vowed to fight gangs, leading to two crime bosses responding that any crackdown would lead to more violence against police in an already unstable context.

In the midst of the height of the hurricane season, the threat of torrential rains and associated flooding and landslides, as already seen two days after the earthquake as Grace passed, can complicate response efforts and put already vulnerable populations at additional risk. Although cases of COVID-19 have been allocated for more than a month, conditions on the ground are ripe for an outbreak as thousands of people have been displaced with limited or no access to safe water and sanitation and a lack of proper personal protective equipment.

UNICEF is warning of the potential for a re-emergence of waterborne diseases in southwestern Haiti, where more than half a million children without shelter, drinking water and hygiene facilities are at increased risk of acute respiratory infections, diarrheal diseases, malaria and cholera. The latter has not been detected in Haiti since February 2019 after a nine-year outbreak of cholera, which began after the 2010 earthquake, and killed nearly 10,000 people across the country. With nearly 60 per cent of the affected population in the three hardest-hit counties left without access to safe water after the earthquake, health risks are growing as the health system struggles to deal with the fallout from the earthquake.

According to a UNICEF report, 72 percent of people in the three worst-affected provinces reported that health facilities near their homes had been damaged by the earthquake, and at least 60 percent responded because health services were interrupted due to a shortage of health workers. collapsed or damaged medical equipment, supplies and health facilities. UNICEF and district health directorates deployed 24 mobile health teams over the past week to ensure access to basic health care, while 28 tents have been set up to maintain access to health services in damaged or destroyed facilities.

In the aftermath of the earthquake, health and protection interventions must ensure access to vital services for sexual and reproductive health (SRH) and protection from sexual exploitation and abuse (PSEA) as well as sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV). Rapid Initial Gender Assessments highlighted a high incidence and risk of sexual and gender-based violence, with assembly points housing IDPs lacking electricity, showers and latrines as well as adequate health infrastructure, while health centers and hospitals providing services to survivors of gender-based violence Gender in the affected areas is severely affected. Consists. Gender simplification is central to ensuring an accountable, well-targeted, transparent and gender-sensitive response effort that addresses the divergent needs of the most vulnerable.

Coordinated efforts to establish collective, system-wide community responses and gender-sensitive complaints mechanisms that adequately address potential cases of sexual exploitation and abuse continue. A UN phoneline (3702-6516) and email address ([email protected]) has already been activated but more efforts are needed to coordinate them among other initiatives and channels, ensuring that all actors use similar operating standards and procedures, Appropriate and systematic follow-up to close the feedback loop with the affected communities. At the global, regional and country level, coordinated efforts are being made to revitalize the inter-agency communication with communities/accountability to affected people (CwC/AAP) working group in order to strategically position it as a core component of the humanitarian response architecture. This set of Minimum Measures not only demonstrates in practice our obligations and responsibility for principled and accountable humanitarian action, but also indicates respect for the dignity of affected people. In addition, significant gaps remain in ensuring that additional measures are included in response protocols to meet the needs of the 3,500 persons with disabilities affected by the crisis.

As national response efforts gradually transition to recovery processes, there is recognition that response efforts must continue to complement and strengthen the response led by national authorities and long-standing actors on the ground, especially local NGOs (NGOs), and civil society organizations (CSOs). civil) and women’s organizations. A response that values ​​localization and accountability requires meaningful local engagement and confidence building through continuous and transparent dialogue with affected communities, including women, youth and older persons, as well as religious leaders and a variety of local actors. Open conversations about humanitarian interventions should be maintained, providing important information about projects in clear and simple language – such as objectives, start and end dates, operational constraints and selection criteria – accompanied by active listening to recommendations and rapid responses to the concerns of affected people.

