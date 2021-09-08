New earthquake-resistant Los Gatos building with “ground roof” asks for $1.9 million





19388 Beardsley Road in Los Gatos (Trulia)

In Los Gatos, California, John Lipka spent five years building his dream two-bedroom house in a hillside—only to reconnect with his high school girlfriend and move in with her instead.

With its earthen roof, the house at 19388 Beardsley Rd is reminiscent of a modern Hobbit house. It’s located in unincorporated Los Gatos, a more rural area between mountains and redwood forests southwest of Los Gatos.

Concrete was poured into place so that it could be built into the side of the hill that was 60 degrees behind it. The house’s 10-inch-thick concrete walls and 20-foot-tall retractable glass doors are surmounted by an earthen roof.

“It’s the only home of its kind in Santa Clara County,” said listing agent Cassie Maas. “It might even be the only home of its kind in more.”

Lipka owned the house next door as well as a vacant lot where he spent about five years designing and building the property as his dream retirement home. But by the time it was finally done earlier this year, another long-held dream came true — Lipka reconnected with his high school girlfriend and ended up moving in with her.

The 2,000-square-foot home is now on the market for $1,866,000, which is a relative bargain compared to the combined Los Gatos, where a loft of this size recently sold for $2.75 million. In Santa Clara County as a whole, the average monthly housing cost is close to $8,000.

“You get a lot for your money in the mountains,” Maas said. “Although the house in question is only minutes from downtown Los Gatos.”

Maas said the design of the house will also reduce heating bills because the thicker concrete walls create a constant coolness inside the house, even on hot days.

“I’m in a house that gets sun all day, and putting on blinds and blinds helps bring down the temperature in my house,” she said. “Now imagine if your house was completely covered by three feet of dirt.” In the winter, she added, the radiant heat can take a few days to warm the entire house, but once that’s done, the solid walls retain heat despite the many glass windows and doors.

Lipka also went for concrete construction due to its seismic integrity. “Of course, 100% guarantees cannot be given, but it is reasonable that the structure would be able to withstand almost any earthquake,” he said. “Any landslide would only require digging yourself up.”

The home has parking for up to 10 cars (including three in the 650-square-foot garage), a cast-iron bathtub in one of the two en-suite bedrooms, color-changing LED lights throughout and a color-changing fireplace. . The property also includes a creek, as well as hillsides in front and behind the house.

Mass has set a show date for September 10.

“We had very interested people,” she said. “No one has made a move yet, but that’s not uncommon for mountain lists.”

Call Emily Lands

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://therealdeal.com/sanfrancisco/2021/09/07/earthquake-proof-los-gatos-new-build-with-an-earth-roof-asks-1-9-million/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos