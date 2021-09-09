US groups send aid to Haiti after deadly earthquake





Denver, Colorado – Haiti is a state with a deep history of struggles, from its geography to its systemic failures. With the recent earthquake that left thousands dead, private American organizations are sending resources and people to help with relief efforts.

“There are still a lot of trauma in this country,” said Irene Ulrich, from Haiti locally. “I think it’s a pile of things on top of each other. They are not just dealing with an earthquake, but they are dealing with a dysfunctional government for a while and a president who was assassinated just a month ago. They are also dealing with COVID.”

A 7.2-magnitude earthquake in Haiti killed more than 2,000 people, destroyed homes, schools and churches, and left hospitals overwhelmed with thousands of injured.

“Petetro is five miles from the epicenter,” said Wayne Walnet of Haiti locally. “There is a lot of damage. There are needs of all kinds. The biggest needs now are shelter, food and water – basic needs. One of the reasons for the 2010 earthquake was a source of frustration for people in Haiti – many of the resources are pledges or organizations that have not proven effective in getting aid to Haitian people.

A 2015 investigation from ProPublica and National Public Radio found that the Red Cross exaggerated how it spent the $500 million it raised for the 2010 Haiti earthquake.

The American Red Cross currently accepts donations and provides relief to Haiti, but said in a recent statement, “We are asking the American public to donate to a charity of their choice to help those in need — whether it’s a local organization or an international aid agency.”

Now, nonprofits are stepping up, sending in aid and donations themselves.

“Because of our longstanding relationships and real, long-standing contacts, we were able to pivot quickly to help in an emergency situation immediately,” Walnut said.

Wallen, during this time of his interview with EW Scripps, was on his way to Haiti to bring in supplies to begin rebuilding communities affected by the deadly earthquake.

In addition, we also sent a structural engineer. “There are a lot of people and organizations who will face these impossible decisions knowing that their homes and offices are damaged and they don’t have the resources to do anything at that moment,” Walnut said. “We started building temporary structures for people to sleep, eat and get out of the rain.”

“For all of this, you need to have community leaders that you trust and can help guide the process,” Ulrich said. “There is also a side of 100% of the money donated that goes into the hands of the Haitian people. What can be bought in Haiti must be bought in Haiti. What can be bought locally is bought there. The markets are still working, let’s buy food there and not ship it from Miami. So, It really makes sure that we are using the resources that are already locally there to help stimulate their economy to prevent them from getting more damage after the earthquake.”

Nonprofit groups such as Locally Haiti will start their work with shelters and will later work with local engineers to look at the structural systems in that community. They also want to ensure that donations and resources get into the right hands in Haiti.

.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.10news.com/news/world/us-groups-sending-help-to-haiti-after-deadly-earthquake The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos