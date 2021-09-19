Earthquake Information: Average Mag. 4.6 earthquake – Canton Limón Indanza, Provincia de Morona-Santiago, 63 km east of Cuenca, Ecuador, on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at 7:23 am (GMT -5)





An average earthquake of 4.6 magnitude, at a depth of 16 km

Sep 19 12:28 UTC: First to report: IGEPN 5 minutes later. Sep 19 12:42: Volume has been recalculated from 4.8 to 4.7. The depth of the epicenter was recalculated from 5.0 to 10.0 km (3.1 to 6.2 mi). The epicenter was corrected by 3.5 km (2.2 mi) towards SSW…. [show all] … Sep 19 12:48: epicenter position corrected 2.5 km (1.5 mi) northeast Sep 19 13:10: epicenter depth recalculated from 10.0 to 0.0 km (from 6.2 to 0 mi). Epicenter position corrected to 8.9 km (5.5 mi) eastward Sep 19 13:12: Epicenter depth recalculated from 0.0 to 10.0 km (0 to 6.2 mi). Epicenter position corrected 9.2 km (5.7 mi) northwest, 19 Sep 13:36: magnitude recalculated from 4.7 to 4.6. The depth of the hypocenter was recalculated from 10.0 to 16.0 km (6.2 to 9.9 mi). The epicenter was corrected by 6 km (3.7 mi) toward the ENE.

Updated Sunday, September 19, 2021, 12:33

An earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale is located 64 km southeast of Cuenca, Ecuador

Quake 4.8 Sep 19 7:23 am (GMT -5)

The Geophysics Institute of the National Polytechnic School of Quito (IGEPN) reported a 4.8-magnitude earthquake in Ecuador near Cuenca, canton of Cuenca, Provincia del Azuay, just 10 minutes ago. The earthquake struck on the morning of Sunday, September 19, 2021, at 7:23 am local time at a very shallow depth of 5 km. The exact magnitude, epicenter and depth of the earthquake can be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. The Seismological Center (EMSC) also recorded the 4.8 magnitude earthquake, and based on initial seismic data, the earthquake should not have caused any significant damage, but it was probably felt by many people as a slight shaking in the epicenter area. A weak concussion may have been felt in Santiago (population 4,600) located 38 km from the epicenter, Gualacio (population 17,100) 41 km, La Union (population 1,600) 44 km, Cuenca (population 277,000) 64 km, Sokoa (pop 7400) 76 km, Kanar (population 9900) 79 km, Makas (23700) 94 km, and Makas (23700) 94 km. VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the size and depth if these changes and follow up if other important earthquake news becomes available. If you are in the area, please send us your experience through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

If you were or are still in this area during the earthquake, help others submit your feedback and report it here.

Download the Volcanoes & Earthquakes app and get one of the fastest seismic alerts online: Android | iOSEarthquake data

I felt this earthquake

I didn’t feel it

Date and time: September 19, 2021 12:23:15 UTC – local time at the epicenter: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 7:23 am (GMT -5) Size: 4.6 Depth: 16.0 km Latitude/Longitude : 3.05°S / 78.41° W↗ (Limon Indanza canton, Provincia de Morona-Santiago, Ecuador) Antipode: 3.05°N / 101.59°E Nearest volcano: Sangay (121 km/75 mi) Nearest towns and cities: 44 km (27 mi) NNE of Santiago (Morona-Santiago) (pop: 4610) -> See nearby earthquakes! 44 km (28 mi) ESE from Gualaceo (Azuay) (population: 17,100) -> See nearby earthquakes! 68 km (42 mi) ESE from Cuenca (Azuay) (population: 277,000) -> See nearby earthquakes! 71 km (44 mi) southwest of Socua (Morona Santiago) (population: 7,410) -> See nearby earthquakes! 80 km (50 mi) SE of Canar (Cañar) (population: 9900) -> See nearby earthquakes! 89 km (55 mi) southwest of Macas (Morona, Morona Santiago) (population: 23,700) -> See nearby earthquakes! 89 km (55 mi) SSW of Macas (Morona, Morona-Santiago) (pop count: 23700) -> See nearby earthquakes! 95 km (59 mi) northeast of Yantaza (Zamora Chinchibe) (pop: 9,970) -> See nearby earthquakes! 190 km (118 mi) ESE of Guayaquil (Guayas) (population: 1952,000) -> See nearby earthquakes! 314 km (195 mi) south of San Francisco de Quito (Pichincha) (Population: 1,399,800) -> See nearby earthquakes! Weather in the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: Low clouds 18.3 °C (65 °F), Humidity: 87%, Wind: 1 m/s (2 knots) From WNW primary data source: IGEPN (Institute of Geophysics of the National Polytechnic School of Quito) ) Rated outgoing power: 5 x 1011 Joules (139 MW/h, equivalent to 120 tons of TNT) More information If you feel this earthquake (or if you are near the epicenter), please share your experience and send an SMS ” Felt ‘report’! Other users would love to hear about it, if you didn’t feel the earthquake even though you are in the area, please report it! Your contribution is valuable to seismology, seismic risk analysis and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or map to indicate where you were during the earthquake. Thank you! Data on the same earthquake was reported by different agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more you can trust the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Mag.DepthLocationSource 4.616 kmEcuador – Morona Santiago, A 57.26 Km De YaupiIGEPN 4.630 kmPERU-ECUADOR BORDER REGIONEMSC 4.610 km Peru: 73 Km ENE of Gualaquiza, Ecuador USGS 4.856 kmPeru-Ecuador Region Please wait for millions in Border RegionGFZ. This can take up to 20-30 seconds.

Click here to search our database of past earthquakes in the same area since 1900!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/earthquakes/quake-info/6414072/mag4quake-Sep-19-2021-Ecuador-Morona-Santiago-a-5649-km-de-Azogues.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos