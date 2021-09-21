Haiti Earthquake Situation Report 2021 #3 – September 20, 2021 – Haiti





On August 14, a devastating earthquake struck Haiti, leaving more than 650,000 people in need of emergency humanitarian aid.

Assistance is needed especially in the hard-to-reach rural areas that have been hit hard by the earthquake.

Security, transportation and communications restrictions have restricted humanitarian access to areas where relief is most needed.

As of September 19, the International Medical Corps has provided more than 1,419 medical consultations and distributed more than 7,000 liters of drinking water to residents and health care providers.

On August 14, 2021, a devastating 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck southwest Haiti, killing at least 2,248 people and injuring about 12,763. As efforts transition from emergency to recovery, ensuring humanitarian access to those who need it most remains a challenge, due to the deteriorating security situation, restricted humanitarian access, and limited communications, especially in rural areas. The Haitian Directorate General of Civil Protection (known by its French acronym DGPC) reports that rural areas are much more affected than larger urban centres. These areas are particularly vulnerable, as they already had limited access to basic services – including health care – prior to the earthquake. In addition, many residents of these rural areas depend on agriculture as their main source of income; Their livelihoods have been affected by the combined effects of the earthquake and tropical depression.

The earthquake exacerbated the pre-existing weaknesses in the country. Prior to the earthquake, the country was grappling with growing food insecurity, deteriorating infrastructure, disruption of local markets due to the COVID-19 pandemic and increasing gang violence. These issues became more serious in the aftermath of the earthquake.

This month, the Ministry of Women’s Affairs and Women’s Rights, in partnership with CARE and UN Women, conducted a rapid gender analysis that included comments from 4,000 participants in Grand Anse, Nippes and Sade. Participants were asked a series of questions to assess the overall impact of the earthquake on access to services, livelihoods, shelter, gender-based violence, food security, and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH). Among those surveyed, 54% of women and 46% of men reported that they had already experienced difficulties accessing health services in the aftermath of the earthquake. The risks associated with lack of health care services were significantly higher for pregnant women and persons with disabilities in these rural sections. In addition, about 32% of respondents indicated that they had been experiencing trauma and needed mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS) services. Nearly a quarter of those surveyed reported a decline in wage employment and income, disrupting local markets. About 60% indicated that the earthquake had increased food insecurity and weakened livelihoods. About 53% of women and 56% of men reside in damaged homes, with no way to support repairs. Approximately 20% of respondents had no shelter at all.

In late August, at the request of the Haitian government, the International Medical Corps began the process of deploying a static Type 1 Emergency Medical Team (EMT) medical facility in Haiti to meet the urgent health needs of the affected population in Aquin located in the south. Tiburon Peninsula department. EMT Type 1 is a fully-equipped, self-sustaining outpatient health facility serving a minimum of 100 patients per day. In Haiti, EMT is deployed in partnership with the Haitian Resource Development Foundation (HRDF), a non-profit organization whose mission is to support projects and programs that provide measurable results for program beneficiaries and ensure greater economic vitality in Haitian villages.

The facility began providing services on September 2. As of September 19, the team provided 1,419 medical consultations to residents, of which 80 were directly related to the earthquake and 225 were indirectly related to the earthquake. The rest of the patients arrived at the clinic in search of treatment for chronic diseases. Health events directly related to an earthquake include mild to moderate trauma, and mental health conditions. Health events indirectly related to the earthquake included skin infections and respiratory infections, as a result of patients sleeping outside due to the destruction of their homes.

The demand for healthcare services remains high in Aquin and its surrounding areas. Referrals remain a challenge across the Tiburon Peninsula, especially for orthopedic patients, as facilities are overwhelmed with the huge number of patients requiring care. Despite challenges related to logistics, staffing and security, our team continues to provide care to more than 100 patients per day in the clinic. To ensure the safety and security of staff and patients, the clinic operates from Monday to Saturday during daylight hours only. In addition, due to the upsurge of COVID-19 in the United States – driven largely by the delta variable – and due to transportation and logistical challenges in Haiti, staffing has been challenging, resulting in fluctuations in the number of doctors on site each day.

In addition to providing medical services, the IMC team has also distributed more than 7,000 liters of safe water to healthcare facilities and other local NGOs in the area that provide vital support to the residents of Aquin. The team also reached more than 100 patients through health and hygiene promotion activities.

Due to the growing need for mental health, psychosocial and gender-based violence support services, the IMC team is integrating these services into adjacent community support spaces near the clinic. Our Gender-Based Violence Team assigns candidates to outreach and response roles that focus on supporting vulnerable or affected women and girls, and on providing appropriate services and pathways to these individuals. The GBV team is also conducting key informant interviews with community leaders and local organizations to report on the launch of the Women and Girls Safe Space (WGSS), which will be used to host information sessions and group activities. Through the WGSS, women will have access to psychosocial support and secure connectivity to health services. In addition to integrating MHPSS into our medical services, the International Medical Corps prioritizes MHPSS for all volunteers deployed to support the clinic. The International Medical Corps’ Psychological First Aid Principles course was launched in-house last week for all volunteers, and training is now required for medical volunteers deployed to Haiti.

