Ghost Gun Law + Earthquake Maps + Protected Bike Routes

Mayor Todd Gloria signed an ordinance written by city councilor Marni von Wilbert that officially bans the use of firearms without individual serial numbers – so-called “ghost guns” – in the city in an effort to address the growing violence with firearms. The ordinance, known as the “Elimination of Non-Serialized Non-Trackable Firearms,” ​​prohibits the possession, purchase, sale, receipt and transfer of frames, non-sequential and incomplete receivers and non-sequential firearms, all of which are generally known as ghost guns. (City News Service) In a move to separate cyclists and motorcyclists from cars on Pershing Drive, Mayor Todd Gloria directed city employees to install barriers to create bike paths in both directions. The measure was intended as a temporary measure until the San Diego Association of Governments begins construction on permanent protected bike routes on Pershing Drive, where two San Diego residents recently lost their lives after being hit by cars. (City News Service) The maps released for earthquake-prone areas aim to ensure that new construction in San Diego does not occur on top of earthquake faults that would fracture the surface. The Alquist-Priolo Seismic Regulatory Fault Zone maps were developed by the California Geological Survey in detail where local governments must request site-specific geological and engineering studies of proposed developments to ensure that this hazard is identified and avoided. (City News Service) A survey conducted by the Yankelovich Center for Social Science Research at UCSD showed broad support among every California demographic, income and party group for making “significant changes” to the California recall process, it was announced. However, it also found divergence along partisan lines that certain voters would fall behind. (City News Service) A new restaurant called Chick N’ Hawk is coming to San Diego County. Scheduled to open by spring 2022 in Encinitas, it will be in association with pro ski icon Tony Hawk, a Northern District resident and investor in local institutions. (Eat San Diego)

Today in San Diego:

Pokémon Detective Pikachu (PG) – Summer Movies in the Park – Del Mar. (6:30 p.m.) Soul (PG) – Summer Movies in the Park – La Mesa. (6:30 p.m.) Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) – Summer Films in the Garden – Scripps Farm. (6:30 p.m.) Howl-O-Scream San Diego – Seaworld San Diego. (7 p.m.) Harbor hops with Thorn Brewing. (7 m)

San Diego patch notebook

City of San Diego: “Enroll in the five-week Solana Center Master Composter now!” (Facebook) Feeding San Diego: “Did you sign up for HundredX yet? We’re halfway through Hunger Action Month and it’s an easy way to donate without spending any money.” (Facebook) San Diego Humane Society: “If you have large animals—such as horses, pigs, or goats—it’s important to have an evacuation plan in place for the disaster.” (Facebook) San Diego Unified School District: “Join us for our parents as partners for the COVID-19 Safety Forum next Thursday, September 30, to learn more about safety measures in your schools and the opportunity to ask questions and share concerns.” (Facebook social networking site)

