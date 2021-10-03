Haitian immigrants turned away at the US border





Pastor Tampa is trying to help people back home after the earthquake that devastated the country.

Tampa, Florida – Thousands of Haitian immigrants who were seeking asylum in the United States and Mexico have been turned away and deported. In recent months, the country’s president was assassinated, a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck, and then, a few days later, Tropical Storm Grace.

Pastor Revient Lindor of Haiti’s First Evangelical Church of God recently took a trip to the Texas border to help Haitians looking to seek asylum in the United States

“They’re looking for a better life,” Lindor said. They are looking for freedom. Looking for health, looking for security.

Lindor said he saw the migrants treated inhumanely by US border guards. Last month, photos and videos were taken showing US border guards on horseback, using ropes to stop Haitian immigrants from crossing the US border.

“But when they come here, they are not criminals,” Lindor said. “They are not terrorists. They are not the devil. They just come here looking for a better life.”

Nearly 15,000 Haitians have come to the United States in recent weeks to seek asylum. Thousands are doing the same in Mexico. Both countries are deporting Haitians by the thousands.

“They don’t care about immigrants, they don’t care about the poor,” Lindor said.

Lindor said he understands how too many immigrants, at one time, are too much of a burden for a country. But he hopes they will be treated better when they try to claim asylum.

“They treat them like slaves,” he said.

The family of Vladimir Deschutters lives in Haiti. Their house survived the August earthquake, but the school where his father worked was not.

“School starts tomorrow,” Deschutters said. “Since they haven’t reconstructed the school yet, my parents are trying to build some habitat so the students can come until the school is completely rebuilt.”

Deshauteurs said his family is fine. But without the resources to rebuild, recovery will be slow.

It’s been tough but they’re trying,” Deschuteurs said.

Deschutters said seeing how Haitians have been treated at the US border in recent weeks is frustrating. Especially when he is unable to help.

“I feel helpless,” Deschuteur said. “I pray for them and help them as much as I can.”

Lindor Church, Haiti’s first Evangelical Church, is planning another trip to Haiti to help those who lost everything from the earthquake.

For those looking to help, Lindor said the best way to do so directly is to reach out to local Haitian communities, such as his church in Tampa.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wtsp.com/article/news/local/haitians-seeking-asylum-turned-away-at-border/67-ec16d8e3-a51f-4307-be27-6d356261b946 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

