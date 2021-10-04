How the Paradise Fires, Northridge Earthquake, and Hurricane Katrina Sourced This Author’s Work – Click on Telegram





In Heaven on Fire, an East Coast kid named Addie spends his summer learning about nature outside of the West. She’s on a whole new terrain, but her natural ability to make and understand maps comes in handy when she faces one of the region’s biggest threats, a forest fire.

Throughout Addy’s journey, author Jewell Parker Rhodes has researched issues such as wildfires, climate change, and a lack of diversity in outdoor spaces. It does all this for a mid-tier audience.

Rhodes has always been aware of fire losses and has followed the news of the 2018 Camp Fire that devastated Paradise and other Northern California communities. However, the effect of the fire became more evident when the Seattle-based author revised the novel.

“When I was here in Seattle, seemingly very far away last summer, when I was writing reviews for ‘Heaven on Fire,’ we had all the smoke coming from California, Oregon and Seattle and you were looking out the window and you couldn’t see,” she said on a recent phone call. anything.” “I really felt strongly how wildfires, in terms of pollution, harm children and people with medical conditions.”

In addition to years of frequent and increasingly intense wildfires, Rhodes drew his inspiration from meeting participants in the City Kids Wilderness Project, which connects youth from Washington, D.C., with nature in Wyoming.

“I’ve been reading books about horses, but I’ve never seen a horse — or a farmer, rural America,” says Rhodes, who grew up in Pittsburgh.

It made her think of children growing up without access to nature. She cites statistics that the majority of visitors to the national park are white and few trees grow in lower-income neighborhoods.

Through Heaven on Fire, Rhodes communicates with all children, whether they know the landscapes of the American West or not.

“Really, it was also about how to make all the children of our city love nature and want to protect it if they had never experienced its power, if they never understood how important it is,” she says. “This, too, played into the idea that children who had never seen this before would suddenly fall in love with the West.”

Falling in love with the West is something Rhodes herself has experienced. “I was amazed that people could live the way they live in the West,” says Rhodes, who also lived in California and Arizona. We don’t have the narrow streets, the heavy brick buildings. We have more openness. One. I’m definitely a West Coast person now. My kids are West Coast kids.”

Rhodes often deals with difficult topics in her books for young readers. Her books have dealt with issues such as racial injustice, police violence, Hurricane Katrina and 9/11. Previously, she’s written for adults: Rhodes is also the author of the recently reissued “Magic City” about the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

“I’ve always wanted to write for kids. I knew that but never got the call and didn’t think I was good enough.” That all changed after a trip to New Orleans in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. “I watched the disaster and thought, What about the children? What about the animals? What happened to them?” Says. Rhodes noted that this was her call to start writing for young people, and this led to the 2010 release of her popular novel, Nine War.

Another experience informs her of her work. In 1994, when the Northridge earthquake hit, Rhodes was living in the San Fernando Valley with her husband and two young children.

“I remember how frightened my dogs were, and my son stopped speaking for days. He was so shocked,” she says. Writing her is another way of acknowledging stories that often go untold to children going through events that even adults find distressing, and it’s a way of saying that she respects how they should Be brave and heroic after a disaster.

Heaven on Fire is a book that encourages environmental stewardship, which was developed alongside Addie’s skill as a cartographer. She tends to this talent because she understands the ways in which lives can be saved in the vast wilderness.

“I want to involve young people in learning new things and that’s what I love about writing children’s literature,” Rhodes says, noting that Addie’s interest might resonate with just one reader.

He certainly did that for the author of the book, who learned from Addie. Rhodes researched cartography and topographic maps while working on the novel. “I really like the way my character taught me about what I still need to know about understanding and appreciating nature and how technology also plays a role in that,” she says.

Rhodes notes that her books focus on experiential learning, making friends, and forming communities. “I also always add an element of spirituality,” she says, explaining that it is in illustrating the interconnection between humans and nature. “There is a kind of dignity and respect we owe to all living things,” Rhodes says. “I consider nature, animals and people all to be part of this community. That kinship that I try to enable children to see and learn about.”

She says that a key component of her successful YA novels is the focus on empowering characters, whose strength can grow as the stories progress. “What I’m trying to show my readers is that they can be empowered, too,” Rhodes says.

