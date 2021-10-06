Vancouver Island is sliding west, tremors may indicate a tectonic shift – Saanich News





More than 2,000 small tremors have been recorded in the South Island and the Puget Sound region, which may mean a small move west of Vancouver Island.

It’s too early to tell, but it’s likely an indication of “episodic tremor and slip,” said John Cassidy, a seismologist at Natural Resources Canada. His research includes all aspects of earthquake risk studies to help mitigate the impact of future earthquakes in Canada.

It is not uncommon for small eruptions to occur with hundreds of tremors, but episodic tremor and slip (ETS) events occur approximately every 14 months and involve small tectonic movement. Puget Sound is on its way to ETS, most recently in October 2020. South Vancouver Island had one in February.

The ETSs were discovered a decade ago, via global positioning data, Cassidy said when researchers noticed that at the same time as a large number of shivers, the plate below the region a few millimeters — fifteen cents thick — shifts to the west over a course of a week or two.

“It’s really small and really slow, but it’s great that we can see this with our instruments,” Cassidy said.

Usually, Vancouver Island slowly moves east.

Within the week, researchers should get confirmation if this is an ETS event.

“At this point, it looks like one, it has all the characteristics, but we’ll be looking for that subtle slip,” Cassidy said.

Cassidy said questions remain about the events themselves — for example, why and where the energy comes from — but they serve as a powerful reminder of life on the coast.

This is an active subduction zone. The population must be prepared.

“It’s easy to forget about earthquakes and what needs to be done, so just practicing that regularly is a good thing,” Cassidy said. The Great BC ShakeOut (shakeoutbc.ca), held on the third Thursday of October every year, is geared for just that.

Devastating earthquakes occur every decade or so, Cassidy said, and earthquakes of magnitude nine on the Richter scale occur off the coast with an interval of four to six centuries. The last known date was January 26, 1700. This date comes from written records of the tsunami that struck Japan at that time. The researchers derived the time and location of the original earthquake from reported wave heights and arrival times in Japan. Local Aboriginal oral traditions also describe exactly what to expect in one of those earthquakes – on a winter’s night, before settlers arrived.

“They’ve happened before, and they’ll happen again,” Cassidy noted.

He suggests the Capital Region’s regional website, crd.bc.ca/prepare-yourself, for resources across Greater Victoria and simple, practical advice that can make a difference after an earthquake.

Black Press Media has also produced a reference guide for local residents. It is available online at vicnews.com under electronic versions.

