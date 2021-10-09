Earthquake Information: Average Mag. 4.8 earthquake – Caribbean Sea, 20 km south of Vieques Island, Puerto Rico, on Friday, October 8, 2021 2:28 pm (GMT-4)





Contribute: Leave a comment if you find a particular report interesting or want to add to it. Teach as something not decent. Tag useful or interesting. Submit your user report!

St. Croix (77.7 km ESE from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak Shake (MMI III) / Shake and Roll / 2-5 seconds: I currently live in St. Croix, US Virgin Island. I was lying on my bed thinking about my work, when suddenly I felt my bed shaking, the first thing on my mind was the earthquake but then I felt like I might go crazy because it stopped shaking | One user found this interesting.

Las Piedras (54.6 km WNW of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Horizontal (lateral) swaying / 1-2 seconds: I was in my bedroom, and I noticed the bed was starting to shake. So I unplugged my AirPods then heard the windows move and felt the house vibrate. Not sure about the severity but it was definitely on the weaker side. | One user found this interesting.

Guaynabo (80.5 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: The chair I was sitting on was shaking a little and one of the open shelves was rattling a little and it was at that moment I knew I was in the middle of an earthquake

Canovanas Puerto Rico (67.7 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] Weak shaking (MMI III): Weak shaking. I was playing Call of duty mobile and I could feel the bed moving. At first I thought I was alone, but the earthquake was scary but exciting for the first ever earthquake (reported by our app)

Fajardo (46 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Shaking and Rolling / 15-20 seconds: Started strong then slow and felt strong again about 20 seconds | One user found this interesting.

Guinabo (82.8 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak Shake (MMI III) / Horizontal Swing (Side) / 5-10 sec: I was watching a movie and then I felt my bed shaking and my wardrobe door started shaking too | One user found this interesting.

Fajardo PR / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 30-60 sec: Afraid. rocking chair | One user found this interesting.

Junkos (58.5 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Lateral Vibration / Very Short: It was strong at the moment but of short duration

Trujillo Alto (82.6 km WNW of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

San Juan, Puerto Rico / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (sideways) / 5-10 seconds

Vieques / Strong vibration (MMI VI) / 2-5 seconds

Vieques, PR (16.4 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Complex movement difficult to describe / 2-5 seconds

Byamon / no hair

Luquillo / Light Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Vertical Protrusion / 5-10 seconds

Sidra / Very Low Shake (MMI II) / Shake and Roll / 2-5 seconds: It will produce movement in La Silla. (reported by our app)

San Juan, PR / No hair

Kay, PR, US/ I don’t feel: I didn’t feel. At that moment I was driving a car. (reported by our app)

Hato Rey, San Juan / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / 20-30 seconds

San Sebastian, Puerto Rico / Imperceptible (reported by our app)

San Juan / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 5-10 seconds: one lower intensity movement, followed by a longer intensity movement

Caguas / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 s: Oscillation movement

San Juan / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / 10-15 seconds: The TV has been moving for a while

Quebradillas, Puerto Rico / Strong shaking (MMI VI) / 10-15 seconds: I could feel the whole house shaking, my walls collapsing and my dog ​​exploding hard. It was very, very, very, very, very, very, very scary. (Reported by our app) Caguas (73.1 km WNW of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Single vertical protrusion / 1-2 seconds: Se sintio leve (reported by our app)

father. Cañabon, Barranquitas / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Vertical swing (up and down) / 5-10 seconds

Esperanza, Vieques, PR / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / 1 vertical bump / 2-5 seconds

Palmas del Mar / Light shaking (MMI IV) / Horizontal (Side) oscillating / 2-5 s (Reported by our app)

Luquillo / very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

San Juan, PR / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Rattle, shaking / 2-5 seconds (reported by our app)

Corozal (105 km WNW of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shake (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 5-10 seconds

Caguas / Weak shaking (MMI III) / 2-5 seconds

Hato Rey Ave Piñero / Very weak (MMI II) vibration / Single side vibration / 5-10 seconds: I was parked in my car and felt the shaking. I thought it was the busy traffic happening now on Ave Piñero. I look around and see nothing unusual.

Guinabo (82.2 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] Weak shaking (MMI III): I watch TV in bed

Humacao, Puerto Rico / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rumbling, shaking / 1-2 seconds: Felt as if something hit the building (4th floor), then shook.

Punta Las Marias San Juan Bar (83.4 km WNW of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak Shake (MMI III) / Horizontal Swing (Side) / 2-5 sec: Light intensity side-to-side shake

San Juan Puerto Rico / Weak shake (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (sideways) / 2-5 seconds

patellas, PR / mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 10-15 seconds

San Juan, PR / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / 2-5 s

Fajardo / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Puerto Rico (86.5 km WNW of the epicenter) [Map] Weak shaking (MMI III)

Santa Isabel / Very Low Shake (MMI II) / Single Side Shake / 2-5 sec: Side shake but it wasn’t one! Go on a little more!

Guaynabo PR / Light Shaking (MMI IV) / 2-5 s

Higuerillo, Naguabo / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Single side vibration / 2-5 seconds: Mild shaking (reported by our app)

Humacao, PR (45.8 km northwest from the epicenter) [Map] Mild shaking (MMI IV): Relax in a comfortable chair. The next door neighbor also felt (both of our houses are two-story houses). However, the neighbors across Streett didn’t feel anything (also in the 2 story house but they were in the basement).

Manati PR/No Hair: People in the office next to me felt it and I didn’t. (reported by our app)

Humacao, Puerto Rico (49.5 km WNW of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 10-15 seconds

Carolina / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / very short: side-to-side clinical shaking

Bayamon / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Vertical Protrusion / 2-5 seconds: Sentada en la Sala

Orocovis / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Single side vibration / 2-5 seconds (reported by our app)

Bayamon / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 10-15 seconds: I’m on the 6th floor, I feel the floor moving. I was so scared.

Vieques, PR. / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Shaking and rolling / 1-2 seconds

Carolina (78.2 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds: felt while in the office

Humacao, PR / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: weak shaking

Aguas Buenas (114.5 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Side Vibration / 2-5 Seconds: Very small and then more vibration A small amount of rattling from dishes in my kitchen. lasted a few seconds

Cayey pr / Light shaking (MMI IV) / shaking and rolling / 30-60 s: Le informe compañeras tracajo

trujillo alto / very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds

Orukofis (107.1 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rumble, shaking / 2-5 seconds (reported by our app)

St. Thomas / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 10-15 seconds: I felt my brush shaking

st. thomas / weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds: weak shaking

Villa Borinquen, Vieques / Strong shaking (MMI VI) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds (reported by our app)

Condado (88.4 km northwest from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shake (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 10-15 seconds: Weak shake

Trujillo Alto Puerto Rico / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Simple roll (sideways tilt in one direction) / 2-5 seconds

San Juan / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) swinging / 1-2 seconds

Grabo / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Rattle, shaking / Very short: little shaking

SAN JUAN, PR / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 seconds

108.1 km west of the epicenter [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Complex movement that is difficult to describe: as if the chair is shaking

108.9 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Weak (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 2-5 seconds

84.9 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Weak shake (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 seconds

Aguas Buenas Puerto Rico / Very weak shaking (MMI II)

Canovanas / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Very Short

Room (84.5 km WNW from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 5-10 seconds

Humacao / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: The first wave of shaking for 2 seconds. Then like 4 seconds after the second for 2 seconds. Inpatient hospital in Humacao, Puerto Rico

Fajardo / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / 2-5 seconds

humacao / mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds: shaking, shaking

Caguas PR / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) oscillates / 5-10 seconds

Las Piedras / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / 2-5 seconds

San Juan (82.9 km northwest epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / shaking and rolling / 10-15 seconds

San Juan (91.5 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shake (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 5-10 seconds

00985 / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 10-15 seconds

Punta Santiago / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Rattle, shaking / 5-10 seconds: little shaking

San Juan / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 seconds: bed shaking

Carolina / No hair

Yabukua / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Carolina pr / Light shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds

San Juan (epicenter 83.1 km northwest) [Map] Very weak vibration (MMI II) / 2-5 s: I could feel my chair and locker moving a little behind me.

