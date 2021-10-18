The State of Qatar and the WHO are teaming up for a healthy and safe 2022 FIFA World Cup

The World Health Organization (WHO) and the state of Qatar today launched a new multi-year collaboration to make the 2022 FIFA World Cup, to be held in Qatar, a world championship in promoting physical and mental health, and also a model for securing future mega sporting events. are healthy and safe.

A three-year joint project entitled “Healthy 2022 World Cup-Creating a Heritage for Sport and Health” was announced at a joint ceremony at the WHO headquarters in Geneva by Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghrebreyesus, WHO Director-General; HER. Dr. Hanan Mohamed Al Kuwari, Qatari Minister of Public Health; HER. Mr. Hassan Al Thawadi, Secretary General of the Qatari Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy; FIFA President Mr Gianni Infantino; and Dr. Ahmed Al-Mandhari, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean.

The WHO and Qatar, in close cooperation with FIFA, will undertake joint activities to promote healthy living, health security and physical and mental well-being at the heart of the world football peak to be held from 21 November to 18 December next year.

In addition, another critical goal of the project is to set and translate best practices in promoting health, safety and security, as practiced at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, for use at major sporting events around the world.

“I would like to thank Minister Al Kuwari and the State of Qatar for teaming up with the WHO to make the 2022 FIFA World Cup a role model for healthy sporting events,” Dr. Tedros said. “WHO is committed to working with Qatar and FIFA to harness the global power of football to help people lead the healthiest and safest lives.”

D Tedros added: “As the Qatari tournament will be the first World Cup to be held during a pandemic, the event offers a unique opportunity to show how sport can now promote health and provide a lasting legacy for organizing healthy sporting events when the world recovers from a pandemic. “

Dr Al Kuwari, Qatar’s Minister of Public Health, said: “The state of Qatar is proud to be the first country in the Middle East to host the FIFA World Cup. But our goal is not just to hold a successful sporting event – it is to hold the healthiest sporting event possible. That is why we have partnered with the WHO. ”

“We look forward to working closely with WHO, FIFA and other partners on this new project to deliver a fantastic, healthy World Cup and leave a legacy that supports the maintenance of healthy, sustainable and safe mega sporting events in the future.”

The main themes on which the project will focus are supporting people in applying healthy lifestyles, including through physical activity, healthy eating and smoking cessation and control; promoting health security, with an emphasis on ensuring safe mass gatherings and events; and advocacy and health awareness.

Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA, praised the new partnership between Qatar and WHO, and said that it is based on a successful partnership between FIFA and WHO signed in 2019 with a memorandum of understanding.

“In the last two years, FIFA and WHO have redoubled our efforts to promote the importance of physical and mental health to millions of people everywhere, especially in light of the global challenges posed by COVID-19. We are committed to working with the world of football, from elite players to core teams, to advance the message of health for all. The new WHO project with Qatar is perfectly in line with the cooperation of FIFA on both sides. Working together, we will harness the power of sport as a catalyst for a safer and healthier world. “

HER. Hassan Al Thawadi, Secretary General of the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Heritage, said: “Since we were eligible to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup, we have carefully considered the importance of leaving a sustainable and transformative life-enhancing social heritage – in Qatar, within our region. and around the world. With the experience of the pandemic, the importance of using this platform to raise awareness and improve public health has increased significantly. ”

“This partnership with the WHO will serve to elevate and enhance our existing efforts and contribute to maximizing the first FIFA World Cup in our region to maximize its potential for social impact and serve as a benchmark for future events of a similar nature.” Dr Ahmed Al-Mandhari, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, said the new partnership between WHO and Qatar will play a strong role in spreading advice and messages across the region on the health benefits of sport. In addition, it will help promote the goal of “Health for All”, which is at the heart of the WHO’s strategic focus for the region, Vision 2023. “Sport offers one of the most effective ways for people to lead a healthy life. The WHO looks forward to working closely with Qatar to leverage the platform that sporting events offer to bring people together and encourage solidarity, while promoting healthier habits, from diet to physical activity, for people of all ages, genders and cultures. ” The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the vital importance of physical activity for mental and physical health. According to the World Health Organization, up to 5 million deaths a year could prevent the world’s population from being more active. WHO statistics show that one in four adults and four in five adolescents do not get enough physical activity. It is estimated that globally this will cost $ 54 billion in direct health care and another $ 14 billion in lost productivity.

At a time when the pandemic has deepened vulnerabilities and inequalities, it is more important than ever to ensure that everyone, of all ages and abilities, has access to safe sports.