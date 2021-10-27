Yvonne Lim and her family hide under a table during a 6.5-magnitude earthquake in Taiwan, entertainment news





A series of earthquakes hit Taiwan’s Yilan and Hualien counties on Sunday (October 24) and according to Taiwan’s Central Meteorological Bureau, the strongest quakes with a magnitude of 6.5 were recorded.

Reportedly the most powerful earthquake to hit the area in 30 years, people in Taipei reported a violent tremor in the capital.

Local actress Yvonne Lim, who now resides in Taiwan with her husband Alex Tian, ​​coincidentally fell into the sway. She was on a visit to Singapore before returning to Taiwan earlier this month.

Yvonne, 44, told Chin Min Daily News: “The earthquake happened so suddenly, we had no way of predicting it…Every time I come back to Singapore I wish we could stay longer but Alex has to work. And if I was a stoner healthy, we’ll have to spend more time.”

When the earthquake struck, Yvonne had just finished lunch with her children. “When the earthquake hit, Alex and I quickly hugged the kids and hid under the table,” she said.

“This time, everything was trembling in all directions, so the shock was very intense. We were scared, and the children were also shocked. After the earthquake passed, we waited a while before we got out from under the table.”

This isn’t the first time Yvonne has spoken out after an earthquake. Last December, a strong earthquake shook her house and she told Shin Min that it was the worst earthquake she had ever experienced in Taiwan.

At the time, she said, “I really thought about buying plane tickets and going back to Singapore right away!”

“Why is my head spinning?”

Taiwanese actor Jeff Wang, who previously worked with Mediacorp, also spoke to Shin Min on Sunday night about his experience with the earthquake and how his son came running to him.

The 45-year-old said, “My son and I slept until noon. I was in the bathroom brushing my teeth when I suddenly felt weird. I slept enough, but why is my head spinning?”

“That’s when I realized that the shower head, the cabinet in the wash-tub, and the hair dryer that was hanging all rattled and were thicker. I instinctively sat down…”

At that moment, Jeff thought of his 13-year-old son, but as he was about to get out of his room, his son came running.

Jeff added picture frames to the wall and his late father’s picture fell on the altar. Fortunately, she was not damaged.

As for his son, he ran into the room with wide eyes and said: Dad, earthquake! earthquake! Before she crashes into Jeff’s arms and calms down.

Another artist who spoke about the earthquake was local actor and singer Wong Jinglun. He’s based in Taiwan and shared on Instagram: “The earthquake was so bad that my hair broke. Even my wife called for help!”

