Brand New Boost Mobile LG Tribute Monarch 5.7″ HD 32GB Phone

About this product

Product Identifiers
Brand LG
MPN LMK300TM3ABMUSV
UPC 0652810834391
Model LG Tribute Monarch
eBay Product ID (ePID) 17040170114

Product Key Features
SIM Card Slot Single SIM
Network Boost Mobile
Operating System Android
Storage Capacity 32 GB
Color Silver
Model Number LMK300TM3
Connectivity Bluetooth, 4G, Wi-Fi, Micro USB
Processor Octa Core
Style Bar
Features Dual Rear Cameras
Camera Resolution 13.0 MP
Screen Size 5.7 in
RAM 2 GB

Additional Product Features
Manufacturer Color Silver

