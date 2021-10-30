Fireworks in a tsunami-hit town in northeastern Japan cheer up residents and fireworks workers





UTsuchi, Iwate – A fireworks festival was held in this northeastern Japanese city on October 23 as part of an ongoing effort to please the survivors of the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake and Tsunami, as well as fireworks technicians hard-hit by the earthquake. Corona virus epidemic.

About 1,300 fireworks decorated the skies over Funakoshi Bay near the city’s Kerikeri district in an event called “Hanabi Day,” which translates to “Dream of Fireworks.” Letters from residents who made donations to display at the event were read by Aina Dote, a third-year student at Iwate County Kamaishi High School. The two of them addressed the people who could not be there.

One message read, “I can only meet you in my dreams, but please follow us,” while the other went, “Although you are far from our hometown, I support you under the same sky.”

The earthquake and tsunami in 2011 claimed the lives of about 100 people in Kerikeri district. The fireworks event was first launched in 2014 with funds raised through waste collection and other means by students at Daisen Municipal Heiwa Junior High School in neighboring Akita Prefecture, who visited disaster-affected people in their temporary housing shortly after the earthquake.

One of the students’ guardians happened to be a fireworks technician in Daisen, which is nationally famous for the Umagari fireworks competition, providing impetus for the Kerikeri festival. The fireworks event has been held in Kerikeri district for five consecutive years since then.

Last summer, several fireworks events across the country were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, young business owners in the area learned of the plight of the fireworks technicians, and held a fireworks festival in recognition of the support for disaster victims.

Also this year, business owners heard from Yoshikazu Kono, 57, president of a pyrotechnic company at Daisen, that his sales were down more than 80%. They then went up to collect 2 million yen (about $17,600) in donations from about 580 families — 90% of families in the area — and were able to organize the event.

Marin Daino, a third-year student in the middle school department of Kerikeri Gakuen, expressed her happiness with the organization of the festival amid a series of cancellations of school events and other gatherings due to the pandemic. “Many friends have come; it’s like a reunion!” She said excitedly.

Festival Executive Committee Chairman Hikaru Haga, 47, and president of a stone trading company, noted the good response, saying, “We started this for children’s memories of our hometown. It has become an occasion to convey disaster stories across regions.”

(Japanese original by Takuhide Nakao, Sanriku Municipal Office)

