Uncategorized
Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus – Grey – 64GB – Unlocked – Smartphone – G955U – Good
Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus – Grey – 64GB – Unlocked – Smartphone – G955U – Good
About this product
|Product Information
|This Samsung Galaxy S8+ smartphone comes unlocked and ready to operate on just about any cellular system worldwide. You just pop in a SIM card wherever you are and subscribe to a service, and you should be up and running in no time at all. This smartphone is one of Samsung’s flagship models, complete with a 6.2-inch screen and an incredible digital camera resolution. You will also have access to hundreds of thousands of possible applications that you can easily install.
|Product Identifiers
|Brand
|Samsung
|MPN
|SM-G955-64GB-GRY, SMG955U
|Ean
|0750153689293
|GTIN
|0750153689293
|UPC
|0750153689293
|Model
|Samsung Galaxy S8+
|eBay Product ID (ePID)
|235376456
|Product Key Features
|SIM Card Slot
|Single SIM
|Network
|Unlocked
|Operating System
|Android
|Storage Capacity
|64 GB
|Color
|Gray
|Model Number
|SM-G955U
|Connectivity
|USB Type-C, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, ANT+, NFC
|Contract
|Without Contract
|Processor
|Octa Core
|Lock Status
|Factory Unlocked
|Style
|Bar
|Features
|Bluetooth Enabled, Wi-Fi Capable, Touch Screen, Speakerphone, Camera, GPS, Color Screen
|Camera Resolution
|12.0 MP
|Screen Size
|6.2 in
|Memory Card Type
|MicroSD
|Cellular Band
|Lte
|RAM
|4 GB
|Additional Product Features
|Display Technology
|Super Amoled
|Manufacturer Color
|Orchid Gray
|Battery Capacity
|3500mAh
|Network Technology
|LTE
|Supported Flash Memory Cards
|microSD
|Family Line
|Samsung Galaxy S8+
|Type
|Smartphone
|Network Generation
|4G, 3G, 2G
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]