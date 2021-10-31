Connect with us

Uncategorized

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus – Grey – 64GB – Unlocked – Smartphone – G955U – Good

Published

17 seconds ago

on

By

 



Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus – Grey – 64GB – Unlocked – Smartphone – G955U – Good

About this product

Product Information
This Samsung Galaxy S8+ smartphone comes unlocked and ready to operate on just about any cellular system worldwide. You just pop in a SIM card wherever you are and subscribe to a service, and you should be up and running in no time at all. This smartphone is one of Samsung’s flagship models, complete with a 6.2-inch screen and an incredible digital camera resolution. You will also have access to hundreds of thousands of possible applications that you can easily install.

Product Identifiers
Brand Samsung
MPN SM-G955-64GB-GRY, SMG955U
Ean 0750153689293
GTIN 0750153689293
UPC 0750153689293
Model Samsung Galaxy S8+
eBay Product ID (ePID) 235376456

Product Key Features
SIM Card Slot Single SIM
Network Unlocked
Operating System Android
Storage Capacity 64 GB
Color Gray
Model Number SM-G955U
Connectivity USB Type-C, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, ANT+, NFC
Contract Without Contract
Processor Octa Core
Lock Status Factory Unlocked
Style Bar
Features Bluetooth Enabled, Wi-Fi Capable, Touch Screen, Speakerphone, Camera, GPS, Color Screen
Camera Resolution 12.0 MP
Screen Size 6.2 in
Memory Card Type MicroSD
Cellular Band Lte
RAM 4 GB

Additional Product Features
Display Technology Super Amoled
Manufacturer Color Orchid Gray
Battery Capacity 3500mAh
Network Technology LTE
Supported Flash Memory Cards microSD
Family Line Samsung Galaxy S8+
Type Smartphone
Network Generation 4G, 3G, 2G

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: