Laurie Dingler | World Tsunami Awareness Day 2021 – Times Standard





The United Nations has designated November 5 as World Tsunami Awareness Day. It is a day to salute the people whose actions have protected their families and communities from the tsunami. Anyone, including adults and children, can be a tsunami hero or heroine with a little education.

November 5 was chosen to honor an old man who saved his village because he knew that a tsunami could follow earthquakes. In the early winter of 1854, an earthquake measuring 8.4 on the Richter scale struck the Japanese Kii Peninsula off the coast of central Japan. After the earthquake, Goryeo Hamaguchi set fire to freshly harvested rice packets to attract the attention of villagers near the coast and guide them to higher ground in the dark. The 1854 tsunami caused damage and casualties, but its actions saved many in Hiro. It became part of Japanese folklore and was narrated by Lafcadio Hearn in 1897 in one of the oldest stories about Japan in English.

My introduction was on the rice fire and tsunami hero at the NTHMP meeting. NTHMP was founded in 1996 in large part by concerns about a tsunami in the Cascadia subduction zone after the 1992 Cape Mendocino earthquake. We were a small group then – representatives from the five Pacific nations and members of NOAA, USGS and FEMA.

In those early days of NTHMP, we gathered as much educational material about the tsunami as we could, and an Oregon representative found a 7-minute video called “The Wave A Japanese Folk Tale” animate a children’s book about an old man (Ojiisan) and his grandson who saved his village by setting fire. rice crop. We got copies and I incorporated them into my first school curriculum project.

I loved the simple graphics and positive message of the video. I showed it to my daughter’s class in second grade. Two years later, after the Papua New Guinea tsunami, I was preparing to leave on my first post-tsunami field survey. Clara said it was so bad that there was no old man to warn people not to go to higher ground. Ogyesan’s story stuck in her memory.

Nine years later I learned it wasn’t just a folktale. It really happened. Brian Atwater, now an honorary USGS, spent a vacation in Japan in the early 2000s looking for historical evidence of the 1700’s Cascadia tsunami in Japan. The result is a wonderful book, “The Orphan Tsunami of 1700″ – Japanese Evidence for an Native North American Earthquake” that outlines the evidence for the last great earthquake in the Cascadia subduction region.

An orphan tsunami is one that arrives without feeling an earthquake. Japan is one of the most tsunami-prone regions in the world, and the majority of tsunamis originate from within – due to large earthquakes that people feel and followed shortly after by a series of tsunamis. The term “orphan tsunami” refers to a person with no original earthquake – the tsunami waves arrived suddenly. In March 2011 we witnessed such an orphan in California when the Great East Japan Earthquake triggered a tsunami that was large enough to cause damage to Crescent City and other West Coast ports.

One of the accounts that Brian and his colleagues found was about the orphan tsunami in Cascadia from Hero Village. While searching for Hiro’s story, they come across the 1854 story of Goryeo Hamaguchi. They even tracked down a painting drawn by a tsunami witness. The actual earthquake occurred in December in our calendar but on November 5 using the traditional Japanese calendar.

I have a special fondness for today. Rather than focusing on a horrific disaster, it raises the bar for action that reduces impacts and saves lives. The first UN World Tsunami Day was in 2015, on the same day the first edition of the book “Kamumi’s Extraordinary Voyage, Tsunami Boat Homecoming” was published. The Kamome Story is a bilingual book between Japanese and English that she co-authored with Amy Miller. The wonderful illustrations drawn by Amy Yueki are very much in the spirit of World Tsunami Day. It’s a book about how bad things can happen, but it can also bring out the best in people, that kindness is important, and despite differences in language and culture, we are more alike than we are.

Kamome’s book, like Ojiisan’s story, is not scary. They both deal with a scary topic but in a positive way and make you smile. We have created a new webpage https://rctwg.humboldt.edu/world-tsunami-awareness-day where you can explore the origins of World Tsunami Day, access Kamome’s story and watch a video of Japanese folk tale. There is a video lecture on the dangers of the California tsunami, stories of other tsunami heroes and heroines, and links to co-curricular activities.

On this World Tsunami Day, take a moment to think about your family and the actions you can take to protect them. Even if you don’t live near the coast or in a tsunami zone, any beach visitor is likely to be at risk. If you are a coastal resident, support your community’s efforts to create tsunami evacuation routes and practice how to evacuate. We have included information on how to perform an exercise on the site. Looking ahead, we hope to conduct tsunami evacuation drills in Manila and Samoa during California Tsunami Week in March. We will be looking for residents of the peninsula to help us organize the exercises.

Note: Orphan Tsunami 1700 is available as a free download at https://pubs.er.usgs.gov/publication/pp1707.

Laurie Dingler is Professor Emeritus of Geology at Humboldt State University, and an expert on tsunami and earthquake hazards. Questions or comments about this column, or want a free copy of Preparedness magazine “Living on Shaken Earth”? Leave a message at 707-826-6019 or email [email protected]

