Small South Carolina community records another earthquake; Up to five this week | Country and Territory





Another small earthquake was recorded near a small community in South Carolina, north of Columbia, raising questions about why the earthquakes occurred.

The earthquake, which was reported at 6:30 pm on Thursday, recorded a magnitude of 2.1. It was about five miles from Jenkinsville in Fairfield County.

It was the third identified by geologists Thursday and at least the fifth this week in the Jenkinsville area, home to Monticello Lake and the VC Summer Nuclear Power Plant.

A spokesperson said the quake has not reported damage, but the state’s Department of Emergency Management is trying to find out more about the cause. So far, the answers have been elusive.

“What we’ve been told is that this is normal,” said Derek Baker, an emergency department spokesman. “Seismologists are looking into it more,” he noted. “Any number of causes can cause earthquakes like this.”

“There is always reason to prepare for earthquakes in South Carolina,” Baker said, noting that major earthquakes have been recorded in the past, including the devastating Charleston-area earthquake in the late 1800s.

“Low earthquakes like this one, I’d be surprised if someone felt it,” Becker said.

According to the US Geological Survey, South Carolina has recorded at least five earthquakes in the Jenkinsville area since Monday, all less than 2.5, a relatively low magnitude.

.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://journalnow.com/news/state-and-regional/tiny-south-carolina-community-registers-another-earthquake-as-many-as-five-this-week/article_b3695ccb-0e05-5977-83c1-0aea63411636.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos