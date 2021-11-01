Connect with us

Uncategorized

Apple iPhone 6 Plus 16GB Space Gray A1522 (Unlocked) – GSM World Phone – DF3836

Published

8 seconds ago

on

By

 



Apple iPhone 6 Plus 16GB Space Gray A1522 (Unlocked) – GSM World Phone – DF3836

About this product

Product Information
With 16GB of storage, this phone never runs out of space. This Apple iPhone 6 Plus can hold up to 57,000 photos, 18,000 songs, or 48 hours of HD video. All of that media shines when displayed on the iPhone 6 Plus’s large 5.5-inch Retina HD display. Capture stunningly crisp pictures with the phone’s 8MP iSight camera. The camera will record your memories in full 1080P HD. The front-facing 1.2 MP camera delivers a sharp image for video calls. The iPhone 6 Plus Touch ID fingerprint sensor helps to protect your data with the option to require a thumbprint scan to unlock the phone. The unlocked space gray phone gives you the flexibility of having no ties to a carrier contract. This device is compatible with T-Mobile, metroPCS, Cricket, AT&T Carriers.

Product Identifiers
Brand Apple
MPN MGAL2LL/A
UPC 0658632893738, 0646117873542, 0646117873917, 0885909971343
Model Apple iPhone 6 Plus
eBay Product ID (ePID) 241111527

Product Key Features
Network Unlocked
Storage Capacity 16 GB
Color Gray
Model Number A1522 (GSM)
Connectivity Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC
Processor Dual Core
Style Bar
Camera Resolution 8.0 MP
Screen Size 5.5 in

Dimensions
Weight 6.07 Oz
Depth 0.28in.
Height 6.22in.
Width 3.06in.

Additional Product Features
Display Technology Retina HD
Display Resolution 1920×1080
Manufacturer Color Space Gray
Battery Type Lithium Ion
Battery Capacity 2915mAh
Battery Standby Time Up to 384hr.
Network Technology GSM / EDGE / UMTS / HSPA+ / DC-HSDPA / LTE
Memory Card Type Built-In Memory
Supported Flash Memory Cards Built-In Memory
Family Line Apple iPhone
Type Smartphone
Network Generation 4G, 3G, 2G

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: