Apple iPhone 6 Plus 16GB Space Gray A1522 (Unlocked) – GSM World Phone – DF3836
About this product
|Product Information
|With 16GB of storage, this phone never runs out of space. This Apple iPhone 6 Plus can hold up to 57,000 photos, 18,000 songs, or 48 hours of HD video. All of that media shines when displayed on the iPhone 6 Plus’s large 5.5-inch Retina HD display. Capture stunningly crisp pictures with the phone’s 8MP iSight camera. The camera will record your memories in full 1080P HD. The front-facing 1.2 MP camera delivers a sharp image for video calls. The iPhone 6 Plus Touch ID fingerprint sensor helps to protect your data with the option to require a thumbprint scan to unlock the phone. The unlocked space gray phone gives you the flexibility of having no ties to a carrier contract. This device is compatible with T-Mobile, metroPCS, Cricket, AT&T Carriers.
|Product Identifiers
|Brand
|Apple
|MPN
|MGAL2LL/A
|UPC
|0658632893738, 0646117873542, 0646117873917, 0885909971343
|Model
|Apple iPhone 6 Plus
|eBay Product ID (ePID)
|241111527
|Product Key Features
|Network
|Unlocked
|Storage Capacity
|16 GB
|Color
|Gray
|Model Number
|A1522 (GSM)
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC
|Processor
|Dual Core
|Style
|Bar
|Camera Resolution
|8.0 MP
|Screen Size
|5.5 in
|Dimensions
|Weight
|6.07 Oz
|Depth
|0.28in.
|Height
|6.22in.
|Width
|3.06in.
|Additional Product Features
|Display Technology
|Retina HD
|Display Resolution
|1920×1080
|Manufacturer Color
|Space Gray
|Battery Type
|Lithium Ion
|Battery Capacity
|2915mAh
|Battery Standby Time
|Up to 384hr.
|Network Technology
|GSM / EDGE / UMTS / HSPA+ / DC-HSDPA / LTE
|Memory Card Type
|Built-In Memory
|Supported Flash Memory Cards
|Built-In Memory
|Family Line
|Apple iPhone
|Type
|Smartphone
|Network Generation
|4G, 3G, 2G
