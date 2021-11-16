Connect with us

OnePlus 8 – 5G 128GB – Black (T-Mobile ) Unlocked B Good

About this product

Product Identifiers
Brand OnePlus
UPC 0610214663818
Model OnePlus 8
eBay Product ID (ePID) 14038169420

Product Key Features
Network T-Mobile
Operating System OxygenOS
Storage Capacity 128 GB
Color Pink
Connectivity USB Type-C, 5G, Bluetooth, 4G, Wi-Fi, NFC
Processor Octa Core
Style Bar
Features Proximity Sensor, E-compass, Facial Recognition, Gyro Sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient Light Sensor, Fingerprint Sensor, Triple Rear Camera
Camera Resolution 16.0 MP, 48.0 MP, 2.0 MP
Screen Size 6.55 in
RAM 8 GB

Additional Product Features
SIM Card Slot Dual SIM
Manufacturer Color Interstellar Glow

