Residents’ reaction after the 4.0-magnitude earthquake in southeast Mo.





Butler Wayne Counties, Missouri (KFVS) – People across Hartland and even beyond felt a 4.0-magnitude earthquake Wednesday evening in northern Butler County.

Some residents say it was a new experience.

People who live near the Wayne and Butler County line say they’ve never felt an earthquake as large as this one in southeastern Missouri. The area south of Williamsville is where the earthquake struck, putting people on high alert.

“We initially thought there might have been an explosion, because it was actually louder than the explosion,” said Sandy Joy, mayor of Williamsville.

Joy experienced the earthquake with her 94-year-old mother.

“She lives in a stone house,” Joy said, “and the house shook a lot and of course my feet were on the ground and after the house stopped shaking, the floor kept shaking.”

Joy said it lasted about 20 seconds and that’s something her mother had never felt before in this area.

“We feel very lucky today in terms of what we experienced last night because it was quite a shock,” she said.

State Representative Daryl Atchison lives near the epicenter near Kenner Springs. He said it took a few seconds to realize what had happened.

“I really thought there was a huge truck that just rolled into the end of the building or the house, but it wasn’t,” Acheson said.

“I’ve never seen anything shake in this whole time,” he said.

This is something a lot of people hear about, said Robbie Myers, Butler County EMA Director.

In his meeting Thursday with the Missouri Earthquake Safety Commission, he discovered that this was the most powerful earthquake in the area in the past 20 years or so.

“It’s just a good wake-up call to see where we live, and it can happen in the part of the world we live in,” Myers said.

He encouraged everyone to go to the USGS to report whether or not you felt the earthquake.

“It’s really important that we get a good share of this cause, there aren’t a lot of different screens and things in our area, so having that data can help us understand things better,” he said.

“It was fortunate that she wasn’t stronger,” he said.

Myers said he had received damage reports of objects falling off walls and had not heard anything worse.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

