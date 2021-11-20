Magnitude 2.1 earthquake rocks Scotland as locals hear ‘percussion’ sounds after two more tremors this week





Scotland was hit by another earthquake with locals reporting ‘big bang’ sounds after two more tremors this week.

The British Geological Survey said the 2.1-magnitude earthquake hit Roy Bridge in the highlands shortly before 9:30 pm.

1

Another earthquake hit Roy Bridge in ScotlandCredit: Elmy

The agency said that the explosion occurred at a depth of 7.5 kilometers.

Residents said they felt the quake in Spin, Bohini and Rogburn, with “big bang” noises reported.

Someone wrote: “Another earthquake in Roybridge???”

Another said, “I just heard a big bang in Spin, I thought it was in someone’s boxes or something.”

A third wrote: “I heard and felt it.”

The British Geological Survey said: “There have been quite a few reports from members of the public in the Roybridge area that they have felt this event.”

It comes after Scots reported a 3.1-magnitude earthquake in the west of the country on Tuesday.

About an hour later, a 1.6-magnitude earthquake was recorded at Roybridge.

Rosemary Nigel, who lives on a farm in Kilmartin Glen near Lochgelvid, said the quake noise was so loud that she initially thought something had exploded in one of her barns.

She told BBC Radio’s Good Morning Scotland: “It kept getting worse, the house shook. It kept rattling for about 10 seconds after that, so it was pretty scary.

“I’ve tested them before here but never to this extent. The house has never shaken this way in the past.”

There are approximately 200-300 earthquakes in Britain each year, but the vast majority of earthquakes are so small that no one notices them.

However, it is between 20-30 more than 2.0 degrees which can be felt over a wider area.

The largest known Scottish earthquake occurred near Loch in 1880, with a magnitude of 5.2.

Earthquakes in Scotland are often attributed to ice rebounds. Until about 10,500 years ago, much of the north of the UK was covered by a thick layer of ice – pushing the rocks further down into the underlying mantle.

These rocks have been slowly rising since the ice melted, causing occasional earthquakes in the process.

The United Kingdom is also subject to tectonic pressures from the expansion of the Atlantic Ocean, which is slowly pushing the entire region of Eurasia to the east, and from the northward movement of Africa, which is pushing towards Europe from the south.

The most devastating earthquake in the UK was in the Colchester area in 1884. About 1,200 buildings needed repairs, chimneys collapsed and walls cracked.

Surrey residents reported a 3.3-magnitude earthquake that caused ‘violent shaking’ of entire buildings

