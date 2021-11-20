Scotland earthquake ‘unusual’ because people felt it





Scotland was quietly hit by another “unusual” earthquake Friday night, the fourth to hit the country this week.

The epicenter of the 2.2-magnitude earthquake was outside the village of Roy Bridge, near Spin Bridge in the Highlands, at about 9:30 p.m.

The British Geological Survey (BGS) said a small number of people reported feeling the quake, which was 7.5km deep.

This followed the 3.3 magnitude earthquake that struck Lochgilphead in Argyll and Bute at around 2am on Tuesday and was felt as far away as Edinburgh and Ballycastle in Northern Ireland. BGS also detected two smaller tremors near Roy Bridge later in the morning, with magnitudes 0.9 and 1.6.

“There was clearly a bit of stress built up in that area,” said Glenn Ford, a seismic analyst at BGS.

Between 200 and 300 earthquakes are detected in the UK each year, with tremors of between 3.0 and 3.9 degrees on the mainland occurring on average once every three years.

A seismologist described Friday’s quake as “extremely small” compared to major earthquakes in other parts of the world.

“The fact that this feeling was unusual because nearly 90 per cent of them are so young and no one really realizes it,” said Mr. Ford.

“Because people are not used to earthquakes in the UK, they caused a small earthquake, because it could be just a small tremor, because of the traffic noise.

“So if someone is in a very remote area like this one that happened last night, there’s a much better chance they can actually feel it because they are nice and still, it was late at night, probably in a stable situation.

“Usually if the roads are congested or you are near a highway, you will put it in front of traffic.”

Ian MacDonald, who was staying in the village, described it as “like a train running past the house”.

He said, “It was about 9:30 p.m. and I felt the tremor, but I heard it much more than that. It was really, really loud. I knew what it was right away, I’d heard it before and I’ve felt the tremor before.”

“He heard a big bang and the house shook,” said Michael Cellars, a resident of the company. “It felt like a train passing by was really loud,” he added.

