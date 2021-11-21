Connect with us

Uncategorized

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G 128GB Black T-Mobile SM-G998UZKATMB Smartphone

Published

13 seconds ago

on

By

 



Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G 128GB Black T-Mobile SM-G998UZKATMB Smartphone

About this product

Product Identifiers
Brand Samsung
MPN SM-G998UZKATMB
UPC 0610214667786
Model Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
eBay Product ID (ePID) 7043692192

Product Key Features
SIM Card Slot Single SIM
Network T-Mobile
Operating System Android
Storage Capacity 128 GB
Color Black
Model Number SM-G998U
Connectivity USB Type-C, 5G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS
Processor Octa Core
Style Bar
Features Proximity Sensor, 8K Video Recording, Laser AF Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Fast Wireless Charging, Infinity-O Display, Telephoto Lens, Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor, Facial Recognition, Quad Rear Camera, Wide-Angle Camera, Accelerometer, Barometer, Ultra Wide-Angle Camera
Camera Resolution 12.0 MP, 10.0 MP, 108.0 MP
Screen Size 6.8 in
RAM 12 GB

Additional Product Features
Manufacturer Color Phantom Black

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: