VOLCANO WATCH: UP TO 30 YEARS WEEKLY UPDATE





(BIVN) — As the eruption continues at Kilauea’s summit, scientists at the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory are pondering its relationship to the news media, as the weekly Volcano Watch article hits the 30-year mark.

It’s hard to believe that the weekly “Volcano Watch” article and update of volcano activity began 30 years ago. On November 3, 1991, the USGS “Volcano Watch” debuted at the Hawaii Tribune-Herald, beginning a long and fruitful partnership.

David Clague, the former HVO scientist in charge, started this series of weekly articles in late 1991. He was the lead author until March 1995, when HVO staff—and eventually other partners—began to contribute.

Clagg recently commented, “I didn’t think I’d start a weekly newspaper column that would last for 30 years. [Volcano Watch] It has exceeded my expectations for longevity and has served Hawaii well by teaching people how Hawaii’s volcanoes work, but more importantly, about how the science and scientists who do so are constantly incorporating new observations and ideas to improve understanding.”

“Volcano Watch” began as a weekly eruption and earthquake update to inform the public of activity occurring in Pu’u”ō and Kupaianaha, which was erupting in the Middle East Rift Zone at Kīlauea. These updates provide the public with current information that does not warrant a press release. Occasionally, they have included the lava flow area or earthquake site maps. Vignettes on volcano-related topics of interest to the community were added prior to the “Volcano Activity Update” section in 1992, the previous form of our current format.

Over the past 30 years, many topics have been highlighted in these articles ranging from volcanic activities and processes, earthquakes, monitoring technologies, HVO personnel updates, and much more. Topics usually focus on Hawaiian activity, but also include interesting notes on global volcanoes and earthquakes, news from other USGS volcanic observatories, and some additional special topics.

The Thirty Years’ worth of articles has been a treasure trove of information that can be used as a reference for almost any volcano related questions you have. In addition to the articles printed in the Hawaii Tribune-Herald, the complete “Volcano Watch” archive of more than 1,500 articles is available on the HVO website.

Most of the articles were written by HVO staff, but there were also numerous contributions from volunteers, other Volcano Science Center staff, university partners and affiliates, and the USGS Pacific Island Ecosystems Research Center.

The effort put into “Volcano Watch” did not go unnoticed. In November 2000, the Volcano Watch received a Customer Service Excellence Award from the USGS for communicating science to a diverse audience. The National Association of Governmental Communications awarded HVO’s column “Volcano Watch” first place in the electronic publications category during its annual Blue Pencil and Gold Screen Award program on June 26, 2019.

Since HVO’s founding in 1912, a large part of our mission has been to communicate science, volcanic activity, earthquake and hazard updates to the public, emergency managers, and other scientists. HVO has published many different media products over the years to keep the audience informed, but “Volcano Watch” remains one of the longest running and timely series.

The Volcano Letter was a collection of short scholarly articles along with volcano activity and seismic updates initiated by Thomas Jäger and published monthly from 1925 to 1955. After this publication was terminated in 1955, HVO is no longer regularly scheduled and volcano updates are publicly available. . A few short-lived products, similar to the “Volcano Watch,” were written by HVO, news outlets, and other scientists, but none lasted more than a few years.

The highlight of this short-term publication, Watching the Volcano, was written each week by Bob and Barbara Decker, while Bob was Professor of Geology at Dartmouth. These performances took place at the Hawaii Tribune-Herald from July 1978 to February 1979, but were discontinued when Bob became the responsible scientist at HVO.

When David Clague restarted “Volcano Watch” in 1991, he filled a void in HVO’s public communications. Before the USGS began issuing volcano updates through the Volcano Notification Service (VNS) in 2006, “Volcano Watch” updates kept residents abreast of weekly changes that weren’t significant enough to issue a press release.

Volcano Watch articles continue to be an important and timely means of distributing information to both local and global audiences. HVO’s founder, Thomas A. Jaggar believes – as we do now – that effective communication of volcanic hazards and eruption information, especially to Hawaii residents, is critical.

